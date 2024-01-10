Helldivers 2 PC Specs Are Here, Surprisingly Beasty At The Top End

The PC specs for PlayStation’s upcoming shooter Helldivers 2 might be a touch beefier than expected.
It’s a case of specs seeming perfectly reasonable until they suddenly send the build budget into the stratosphere. Let’s go through the specs bit by bit.
Helldivers 2 Minimum Spec
Average Performance: 1080p at 30FPS
Graphics Settings: Low
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 470
CPU: Intel Core i7-4790K or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
RAM: 8GB DDR4
OS: Windows 10 64-bit
Storage: 100 GB HDD (7200 RPM)
Helldivers 2 Recommended Spec
Average Performance: 1080p at 60 FPS
Graphics Settings: Medium
GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
RAM: 16 GB DDR4
OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
Storage: 100GB SSD
Helldivers 2 Performance Spec
Average Performance: 1440p at 60 FPS
Graphics Settings: High
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6800
CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
RAM: 16 GB DDR4
OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
Storage: 100GB SSD
Helldivers 2 Ultra Spec
Average Performance: 4K at 60 FPS
Graphics Settings: Very High
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
CPU: Intel Core i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D
RAM: 16 GB DDR4
OS: Windows 10 64-Bit
Storage: 100GB SSD
As you can see, there’s a bit of a ramp here. The specs start extremely doable and wind up at the “Oh Damn” end of the spectrum. Obviously, if what you want is 4K res at 60 frames, you’re going to need a bit of a beast to pull that off and the Ultra specs reflect that.
Maybe it’s that the original Helldivers was more of a top-down shooter and, in my mind, the sequel is automatically more of the same. It’s not! It’s a third-person shooter now! Totally different kind of game with a totally different set of hardware demands.
You can see all the specs above in a nice infographic over at the PlayStation Blog. What do you make of the Helldivers 2 PC specs? Too high? Lower than you thought? About right? Get in the comments, let us know.
