Here’s Where You Can Buy The PlayStation Portal In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Announced back in May, the PlayStation Portal is Sony’s crack at a remote screen for the PS5. Released in the United States back in mid-Novemeber, the PlayStation Portal is finally landing in Australia later this week.

The device uses your home Wi-Fi signal to stream games from your PS5 directly to the handheld’s screen, allowing you to take your games with you into other rooms in your home without moving the entire console.

It’s a device with a very specific use case — some of you will find its feature set quite valuable. Others will struggle to think of a device that would be less useful to them. There is no in-between on this one, and I think Sony knows that.

For more on the PlayStation Portal, you can read Kotaku US’ first impressions of the device right here, along with a full review here. The short version? Yes, the PS Portal is an odd-looking device but holding it feels comfortable, like a normal DualSense controller. As far as performance goes, the PS Portal can run games like Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us Part I, and Final Fantasy XVI with no discernable input lag. However, this does depend on the quality of your Wi-Fi connection. The 8-inch screen is also plenty crisp and vibrant. We look forward to bringing you Kotaku Australia’s impressions in the future.

If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation Portal, the handheld is currently available for preorder and priced at $329.95, with an Australian launch date of February 2.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Where to preorder the PlayStation Portal in Australia

Image: Sony/Kotaku Australia

The PlayStation Portal isn’t the only Sony device to get a launch date in February, as the upcoming PS5 branded Pulse Elite headphones will land later in the month.

Image: Sony/Kotaku Australia