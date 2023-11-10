What Sony’s New PS5 Pulse Headphones Will Cost You In Australia (And Where To Preorder Them)

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

PlayStation’s new range of Pulse headphones for the PS5 will launch in Australia over the next few months, and preorders are now live.

The range, which consists of the over-ear Pulse Elite Wireless Headset and Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, will get a staggered release in Australia starting in December.

The Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds will launch first on December 6, 2023. Sony says the Pulse Elite Wireless Headset will launch “in early 2024,” though every retailer I’ve checked for this piece has dated it for February 21. Could the Pulse Elite Pro’s launch date coincide with the still-unannounced Australian launch of the new PS5 Slim? It wouldn’t shock me in the least. The PlayStation Link USB Adapter used to connect the devices to your PS5 will be included with both the Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore, but can be purchased separately. It will also launch in December in case you want to pick up a spare.

You might have thought that the over-ear cans would be the more expensive of the two units, but you’d be wrong about that. Here’s what you’ll be paying when the new PS5 Pulse range arrives in Australia.

Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds

Release date: December 6, 2023

Price: $329.95

Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

Release date: February 21, 2024 (Unconfirmed, listed by numerous retailers)

Price: $239.95

PlayStation Link USB Adapter

Release date: December 6, 2023

Price: $34.95

There you have it, everything you need to know about the Pulse range of headphones for PS5 and when they arrive in Australia. Thoughts and feelings? What do you make of them? Let us know in the comments down below.

