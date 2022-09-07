Honey, I Can’t Find My Camouflage PS5

If you’ve spent months trying to secure yourself a PlayStation 5 console and finally managed to get one, you can now make it invisible. Well, not really, obviously, but you can get new camouflage PS5 covers.

This morning, PlayStation revealed on their blog the first look at their new camouflage DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers and Pulse 3D wireless headset. From what I’ve seen so far, they look pretty cool, even if you can’t see them.

According to PlayStation, the new Grey Camouflage Collection will be added to the PS5 family of accessories. It will join the galaxy-inspired colour lineup, which was released earlier this year.

The Grey Camouflage Collection, which will be sold separately from the PS5 console, features a matching set of accessories with the DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers for both the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition as well as Pulse 3D wireless headset.

If you’re thinking what’s different about this camouflage design and PlayStation’s many other ones is all down to the subtle details.

“The PlayStation design team reimagined our camouflage pattern to reflect a fresher, more contemporary feel. If you look closely, you’ll notice that the iconic PlayStation Shapes have been subtly incorporated into the pattern,” the blog post said.

The PS5 Grey Camouflage Collection will be made available for pre-order overseas on September 15. The Dual Sense wireless controller and PS5 console covers will launch globally on October 14. You’re going to have to wait for the Pulse 3D wireless headset until they launch in December, however.

The launch coincides with our spring but with America’s (and the rest of the Northern Hemispehre’s) autumn which makes sense because when the leaves fall and camouflage becomes a viable fashion statement, apparently.

Of course, because nothing good can ever exist here, there is no word on when or if the Camouflage Collection will become available for order in Australia. Currently, PlayStation Direct customers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxebourg will be able to snag some of the new products via early access.

On October 14, the DualSense Grey Camouflage wireless controller and PS5 console covers will be available on direct.playstation.com. The controllers will be offered at participating retailers on October 28.

Again, it’s still unknown whether this will apply to Australia too but we will keep you posted once we know more about local specifics.