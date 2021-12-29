Where You Can Pre-Order The New PS5 DualSense Controllers And Faceplates In Australia

Earlier in December 2021, a happy surprise for PlayStation 5 owners was announced — new “galaxy-inspired” DualSense controllers and console covers will be available to purchase from January 2022.

The new range of controllers joins the PS5‘s family of colour accessories, which until this point consisted of only white, Midnight Black and Cosmic Red.

Meanwhile, the console covers are an exciting customisation option away from the standard white shell that accompanies all PS5 consoles. Many PS5 gamers have welcomed the console covers with open arms, and are already preoccupied debating which colour they want (we vote purple).

READ MORE Sony Finally Releasing Colourful PS5 Covers

Since 2020, many have turned to online retailers to obtain faceplates that allowed them to live out their customisation dreams. However, this resulted in Sony threatening legal action against console skin makers, Dbrand for releasing a set of black PS5 faceplates. Yikes.

But now, Sony have solved a problem in the market with their Galaxy Collection by creating these beautiful new accessories.

Where can you pre-order the new PS5 DualSense controllers?

The upcoming DualSense controllers will arrive January 13, 2022 at Amazon Australia and January 14 for everywhere else.

You can take your pick between the colours Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple. The Midnight Black and Cosmic Red versions are still available to purchase from your local retailer.

So far, pricing is pretty consistent across all major retailers, with Amazon, Kogan and JB Hi-Fi selling them for $119. EB Games is selling them for a smidge more at $119.95, but depending on where you live you’re always free to price match.

Check them out here:

Amazon Australia: Nova Pink / Starlight Blue / Galactic Purple

JB Hi-Fi: Nova Pink / Starlight Blue / Galactic Purple

The Gamesmen: Nova Pink / Starlight Blue / Galactic Purple

EB Games: Nova Pink / Starlight Blue / Galactic Purple

Kogan: Starlight Blue

You can watch the new DualSense controllers reveal on Youtube below:

Where can you pre-order the new PS5 console covers?

The new PS5 console covers are due to arrive a bit later than the controllers on January 21, 2022. Make sure you read carefully to ensure you pick up the corresponding console cover for your PS5, as there is both a standard cover and a digital cover.

You can expect to find the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red covers at JB Hi-Fi and Amazon Australia for $84, and at EB Games and The Gamesmen for $84.95.

Unfortunately for Aussies, if you were hoping for a matching set to your pink, blue or purple controllers, you’ll have to wait a little longer. We’re not 100% sure when the other colours will become available to pre-order, but Sony has hinted they’ll become available in the first half of 2022. We’ll update this article once we know more so keep checking back.

Pre-order yours below:

Amazon Australia: Cosmic Red (Digital Cover)

EB Games: Midnight Black (Standard Cover) / Cosmic Red (Standard Cover) / Midnight Black (Digital Cover) / Cosmic Red (Digital Cover)

The Gamesmen: Midnight Black (Standard Cover) / Cosmic Red (Standard Cover) / Midnight Black (Digital Cover)

JB Hi-Fi: Midnight Black (Standard Cover) / Cosmic Red (Standard Cover) / Midnight Black (Digital Cover) / Cosmic Red (Digital Cover)

You can watch the PS5 console covers reveal on Youtube below: