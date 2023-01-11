PlayStation Is Now Offering PS5 Bundles With Two Controllers

As the stock of PlayStation 5 consoles has finally risen to a normal level where people don’t have to fork out a gazillion dollars to secure one, it looks like PlayStation is throwing a new bundle into the mix: A PS5 bundled with two Dualsense controllers.

First spotted by Zuby_Tech (thanks, Press Start!), the newest PS5 bundle comes in digital and disc form, and will include two Dualsense controllers instead of just one.

As noted by Press Start and shown in the Zuby_Tech screenshot, the bundle originally went up on EB Games for $894.95. It looks like this might’ve been done in error, as the listing was then removed and appeared hours later for $5 cheaper. Love that!

As of writing, it looks like only the disc edition is available to preorder from retailers, and the retailers in question that have the bundle available to preorder are JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, and The Gamesmen:

Each retailer seems to have different release dates for the bundle, but it generally looks like we’ll be seeing stock of this one come through at the end of this month. It’s pretty rare to see JB Hi-Fi have a higher price than EB Games, but here we are.

The big question is: is it worth it? Well, if you’re looking to save a solid $10-$20, I would say yes! The regular disc edition of the PS5 console is $799.95 RRP and the PlayStation 5 Dualsense Wireless Controller is $109.95 RRP. If you bought the two together, it’d be around $909. A little bit of savings!

Getting two controllers with your PlayStation 5 can be good for a multitude of reasons. If you want to be able to jump right into couch multiplayer from the get-go, having two controllers can be a good choice.

If you don’t care about that, having two controllers in constant rotation can also mean that you’ll never have to worry about a flat battery again (you do have to charge them though, that’s the catch).