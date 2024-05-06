Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 PC Specs Are Here, Surprisingly Reasonable

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 is set to launch on May 21 seven years after the first, and as we get closer to release day developer Ninja Theory has released the system requirements for those keen to play on PC. Surprisingly, despite a growing trend in new titles demanding an absolute workhorse that could power a Hadron Collider to run their games beyond minimum requirements, the medium specs are pretty achievable for most modern PCs.

Here’s the full list of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 PC specs, direct from Ninja Theory.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 PC Specs

Minimum Spec

Graphics Preset: Low

Resolution: 1080p

CPU : Intel i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1070, AMD RX 5700, or Intel Arc A580

VRAM: 6GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 70GB SSD

Medium Spec

Graphics Preset: Medium

Resolution: 1080p

CPU: Intel i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: Nvidia GTX 2070, AMD RX 5700 XT, or Intel Arc A580

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 70GB SSD

Recommended Spec

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 1440p

CPU: Intel i7-10700K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800 XT, or Intel Arc A770

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 70GB SSD

Very High Spec

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 4k

CPU: Intel i5-12600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5700X

GPU: Nvidia RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7000 XTX

VRAM: 12GB

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 70GB SSD

The Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 PC specs don’t exactly say what kind of framerate you’ll be able to achieve (on Xbox, it’ll be capped at 30FPS). However, Ninja Theory’s PC spec graphic does say that higher frame rates or resolutions “can be achieved with the use of DLSS 3, FSR 3, or XESS 1.3,” so the world is your oyster in terms of higher frame rates if your PC will cop it.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 launches on May 21 exclusive to Xbox Series X|S and PC, and will be available on day one via Game Pass. You can check out everything we know about Ninja Theory’s upcoming title here ahead of release for more details.

Image: Ninja Theory