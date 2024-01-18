Hellblade 2 Revamps Combat, Doubles Down On Psychosis

Xbox dropped a new Developer Direct presentation on January 18 that gave us updates on many of the company’s upcoming first-party games, including Obsidian Entertainment’s fantasy RPG Avowed and Bethesda Softworks’ Indiana Jones. Among the news was a new trailer and release date for Ninja Theory’s tense, cerebral action-adventure game Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II.

With Hellblade II approaching the final months of its development, the game is scheduled to launch on Xbox consoles on May 21. This time, Senua is a bit less anxious about her past and a bit more confident in her abilities. The story now follows our courageous heroine as she infiltrates Iceland to eradicate the Vikings that raided her village in the first game.

Ninja Theory

Ahead of the showcase, gaming outlet exputer alleged that Hellblade II would be launching in a few short months. Apparently, “sources close to [the site]” said that Ninja Theory’s upcoming sequel will hit Xbox consoles on May 21, which turned out to be true now that the studio has confirmed the date.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is the follow-up to the excellent Norse-inspired mythological action-adventure game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. Senua, a warrior of the fearsome and mysterious Pict people of Scotland, finds herself battling foes big and small in tense combat while navigating claustrophobic environments to solve puzzles and piece together a windy narrative. It’s looking like Xbox’s first big exclusive of 2024 at a time when the company needs as many first-party hits as it can get, particularly after the underwhelming Redfall.

With this update on Xbox’s upcoming slate of titles, 2024 appears to be quite the hectic year for video games. We already know there’s an avalanche coming, and to be honest, I don’t know if I’m ready. But I’m certainly going to go down trying, especially with Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II on the imminent horizon.