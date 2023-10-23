Alan Wake 2’s PC Specs May Demand A Beefier Rig Than You Were Expecting

Remedy has released the PC specs for Alan Wake 2 ahead of the game’s launch this week, and they call for a machine that is a bit beefier than the average desktop PC. While I’m sure the die-hard PC enthusiasts will have no trouble meeting or beating even the upper-tier specs, those with machines toward the Minimum end may find they need an upgrade or two.
Here’s the full list, direct from Remedy’s official Alan Wake 2 socials:
Alan Wake 2 PC Specs
Minimum Spec
Graphics Preset: Low
FPS: 30
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600
VRAM: 6 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Quality
CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Minimum Spec + Ray Tracing
Graphics Preset: Medium, Ray tracing low
Resolution: 1080p
FPS: 30
GPU: GeForce RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800 XT
VRAM: 8 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Quality
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Recommended Spec 1
Graphics Preset: Medium
Resolution: 1440p
FPS: 30
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Radeon RX 6600 XT
VRAM: 8 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Balanced
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Recommended Spec 2
Graphics Preset: Medium
Resolution: 19080p
FPS: 60
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6700 XT
VRAM: 8 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Performance
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Recommended Spec + Ray Tracing
Graphics Preset: Medium, Ray tracing medium, Path tracing on
Resolution: 1080p
FPS: 60
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070
VRAM: 12 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Quality
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Ultra Spec
Graphics Preset: High
Resolution: 2160p
FPS: 60
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, Radeon RX 7800 XT
VRAM: 12 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Performance
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Ultra Spec + Ray Tracing
Graphics Preset: High, Ray tracing high, Path tracing on
Resolution: 2160p
FPS: 60
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080
VRAM: 16 GB
DLSS/FSR2: Performance
CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent
RAM: 16 GB
OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit
Storage: 90 GB SSD
Image: Remedy Entertainment
