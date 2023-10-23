Alan Wake 2’s PC Specs May Demand A Beefier Rig Than You Were Expecting

Remedy has released the PC specs for Alan Wake 2 ahead of the game’s launch this week, and they call for a machine that is a bit beefier than the average desktop PC. While I’m sure the die-hard PC enthusiasts will have no trouble meeting or beating even the upper-tier specs, those with machines toward the Minimum end may find they need an upgrade or two.

Here’s the full list, direct from Remedy’s official Alan Wake 2 socials:

Alan Wake 2 PC Specs

Minimum Spec

Graphics Preset: Low

FPS: 30

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, Radeon RX 6600

VRAM: 6 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Quality

CPU: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Minimum Spec + Ray Tracing

Graphics Preset: Medium, Ray tracing low

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 30

GPU: GeForce RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6800 XT

VRAM: 8 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Quality

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended Spec 1

Graphics Preset: Medium

Resolution: 1440p

FPS: 30

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, Radeon RX 6600 XT

VRAM: 8 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Balanced

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended Spec 2

Graphics Preset: Medium

Resolution: 19080p

FPS: 60

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, Radeon RX 6700 XT

VRAM: 8 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended Spec + Ray Tracing

Graphics Preset: Medium, Ray tracing medium, Path tracing on

Resolution: 1080p

FPS: 60

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070

VRAM: 12 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Quality

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ultra Spec

Graphics Preset: High

Resolution: 2160p

FPS: 60

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, Radeon RX 7800 XT

VRAM: 12 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ultra Spec + Ray Tracing

Graphics Preset: High, Ray tracing high, Path tracing on

Resolution: 2160p

FPS: 60

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080

VRAM: 16 GB

DLSS/FSR2: Performance

CPU: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10/11 64-bit

Storage: 90 GB SSD

Image: Remedy Entertainment