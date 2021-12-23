If you’ve worked your way through your shame pile and are currently on the lookout for something new to play, these cheaper prices might just be the push you need. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $80 is a-okay by me, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.
For those of you still playing on your PS4, you’ll be thrilled to bits to discover that many PlayStation Hits titles are on sale for a mere $12. These include fan favourites such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. So if you’ve never had the opportunity to play any of these popular games, you’ll want to take advantage of this offer while you can.
But if you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, you can pick up Madden NFL 22 for $53, Destruction AllStars for $19 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $59.
To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PlayStation titles, check out the game deals we’ve scouted below.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
The best PS4 and PS5 game deals
Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:
- Deathloop – now $44 (down from $99.95)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut – now $54 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $68 (down from $124.95)
- Destruction AllStars – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- F1 2021 – now $35 (down from $99.95)
- Far Cry 6 – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Hades – now $36 (down from $49.95)
- Madden NFL 22 – now $53 (down from $109.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy – now $49 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $49 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Ultimate Edtion – now $78 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – now $39.98 (down from $79.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $59 (down from $124.95)
- Resident Evil Village – now $54.98 (down from $109.95)
- Returnal – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
And here’s the list of PS4 game deals:
- Days Gone – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Death Stranding – now $32 (down from $54.95)
- Detroit Become Human – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- F1 2021 – now $35 (down from $99.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima – now $32 (down from $69.95)
- Iron Man VR – now $14.95 (down from $54.95)
- The Last of Us Part II – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Madden NFL 22 – now $35 (down from $99.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $19 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – now $54 (down from $94.95)
- Medievil – now $19 (down from $39.95)
- Sackboy A Big Adventure – now $49 (down from $109.95)
Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12 and under
If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12 and under, down from $24.95. These are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.
The list includes:
- God of War
- God Of War 3 Remastered
- Gran Turismo Sport
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
- Infamous: Second Son
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- The Last Of Us
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Ratchet & Clank Hits
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
You can get a PS5 DualSense Controller for under $100
You can also grab a nice deal on the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. These controllers are usually $109.95, the standard white is now down to $84 while the Midnight Black DualSense has been reduced to $89.
The Cosmic Red controller, which is usually $119.95, is also on sale for $99.
If you’re in need of a new wireless headset, you can check out this PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset — which is currently on sale for $139, down from $159.