PS5, PS4 Deals: These PlayStation Hit Titles Are On Sale For $12 And Under

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve worked your way through your shame pile and are currently on the lookout for something new to play, these cheaper prices might just be the push you need. Any sale that knocks a PS5 game’s price to under $80 is a-okay by me, especially if those games start with a $125 price tag.

For those of you still playing on your PS4, you’ll be thrilled to bits to discover that many PlayStation Hits titles are on sale for a mere $12. These include fan favourites such as God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn. So if you’ve never had the opportunity to play any of these popular games, you’ll want to take advantage of this offer while you can.

But if you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, you can pick up Madden NFL 22 for $53, Destruction AllStars for $19 or Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for $59.

To spare you the trouble of trawling through pages of PlayStation titles, check out the game deals we’ve scouted below.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best PS4 and PS5 game deals

Here are the best deals you can currently grab for PS5 games:

And here’s the list of PS4 game deals:

Grab PlayStation Hits titles for $12 and under

If you really want to grab some cheap games, a few of PlayStation’s Hits titles are now $12 and under, down from $24.95. These are all big AAA titles that, if you somehow haven’t played, you’ve definitely heard enough people talk about.

The list includes:

You can get a PS5 DualSense Controller for under $100

You can also grab a nice deal on the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. These controllers are usually $109.95, the standard white is now down to $84 while the Midnight Black DualSense has been reduced to $89.

The Cosmic Red controller, which is usually $119.95, is also on sale for $99.

If you’re in need of a new wireless headset, you can check out this PS5 Pulse 3D wireless headset — which is currently on sale for $139, down from $159.