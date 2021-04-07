The Best PS4, PS5 Deals From PlayStation’s Spring Sale

Surprise! PlayStation is hosting yet another sale on all things PS4 and PS5 this April. We barely even get a mini-breather between this sale and last month’s bonanza, but buckle up because there are even more great deals this time around.

First up, we’ve got the flagship deal: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for $63.96 on both PS4 and PS5. It’s not a major saving, but it is a big discount from launch and a great deal for a next gen title. While you’re browsing, you can also grab FIFA 21 for $41.97 on both gens, which is a pretty substantial saving.

The great flood of deals on PS5 games hasn’t hit us just yet, but it’s a great sign to see more titles being discounted. DIRT 5, Just Dance 2021 and Madden NFL 21 have all joined the next gen sales pile this month, and we can expect to see more titles joining them soon.

Other games you might like to pick up during the sale include The Last of Us Part II for $42.97, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for $27.98 and Mortal Kombat 11 for $27.98 (just in time to get up to speed for the movie’s release.)

Here’s everything you should check out in the latest PlayStation store:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) – $28.98

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 | PS5) – $63.96

Borderlands 3 (PS4 | PS5) – $27.98

Civilization VI (PS4) – $19.98

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 | PS5) – $35.97

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (PS4) – $34.97

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (PS4) – $27.98

DayZ (PS4) – $41.97

DIRT 5 (PS4 | PS5) – $39.98

Doom Eternal (PS5) – $39.98

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) – $39.98

Dreams (PS4) – $27.47

FIFA 21 (PS4 | PS5) – $41.97

FUSER (PS4) – $42.97

Godfall (PS5) – $65.52

Hitman 2 (PS4) – $21.98

Immortals Fenyx Rising (PS4 | PS5) – $49.97

Just Dance 2021 (PS4 | PS5) – $28.03

Madden NFL 21 (PS4 | PS5) – $34.98

Mafia: Definitive Edition (PS4) – $52.46

Mortal Kombat 11 (PS4) – $27.98

Need for Speed: Heat (PS4) – $28.98

No Man’s Sky (PS4 | PS5) – $34.97

Overwatch: Legendary Edition (PS4) – $32.98

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor (PS4) – $37.93

The Last of Us Part II (PS4) – $42.97

The Outer Worlds (PS4) – $35.98

Resident Evil 3 (PS4) – $30.67

You can check out everything else currently on sale for PS4 and PS5 via the PlayStation Store.