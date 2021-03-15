The Best PS4, PS5 Deals From The Latest PlayStation Store Sale

If you’ve burned through your back catalogue or you’re looking to add to your ever-growing collection, the PlayStation store is your oyster. This week there’s a bunch of sales going on including PS4 and PS5 games like Spyro: Reignited Trilogy, Injustice 2, Overcooked! and Crash Bandicoot 4 (now rocking next gen enhancements).

The usual suspects are all knocking around in this sale, but there’s also some newbies and major savings on recent smash hits. Persona 5 for $14.99 is an absolute steal, as is GreedFall for $19.48. I’m not about to question Persona 5 being that price (it does now come free with PS Plus) but if you’ve never played it before, now’s your chance. It’s one of the best modern JRPGs on the market.

Another great option is Styx: Shards of Darkness for $4.99. If you’re a fan of Thief or Dishonored, you’ll love the stealth mechanics and gothic world of this game. It’s a real shame the series hasn’t had major mainstream success because it’s genuinely so much fun. Take a chance on the game, you won’t regret it.

Beyond these games, there’s also more sequels and prequels on sale than you can poke a stick at, from Assassin’s Creed to the Naruto: Ninja Storm trilogy. Something for everyone!

Here’s the best PS4 and PS5 deals you can grab in the latest PlayStation store sale:

Age of Wonders: Planetfall – $17.48

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered – $24.48

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (VR) – $20.33

BioShock Remastered – $26.21

Blood & Truth (VR) – $20.33

Bloodborne – $16.21

Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4/PS5) – $65.96

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – $12.38

GreedFall – $19.48

Hello Neighbour – $9.98

inFAMOUS Second Son – $12.47

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition – $28.06

LEGO Worlds – $21.47

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – $24.97

Marvel’s Iron Man (VR) – $32.97

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS4/PS5) – $44.97

Naruto Shippuden: Ninja Storm Trilogy – $13.73

Ni No Kuni 2 – $25.99

Overcooked! All You Can Eat (PS5) – $52.46

Persona 5 – $14.99

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition – $17.48

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $27.98

Styx: Shards of Darkness – $4.99

The Survivalists – $23.21

Unravel: Yarny Bundle – $8.99

World of Final Fantasy – $11.97

You can check out everything else that’s currently on sale via the PS Store Deals hub.