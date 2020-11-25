The Best PS4, PS5 Deals From The PlayStation Store Black Friday Sale

The PlayStation Store is the latest retailer to throw its hat into the Black Friday ring. There’s plenty of offers around, but the most enticing are all the enhanced-for-PS5 games currently on sale. From No Man’s Sky to Maneater, you’ve got some great options if you’re looking to bulk out your existing library.

There’s also a solid lineup of PS4-era games on sale including hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Jedi: Fallen Order for those who’ve yet to pick them up.

Here’s the biggest hits from the PlayStation Store Black Friday sale:

Control: Ultimate Edition – $29.97

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled – $24.48

Diablo III: Eternal Collection – $29.98

DOOM Eternal – $32.98

Darksiders Genesis – $21.98

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 1+2 – $22.99

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $47.95

Fallout 76 – $18.13

Ghost Runner – $33.71

God of War – $12.47

GreedFall – $23.38

Hitman GOTY – $18.19

Hitman 2 – $21.98

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – $15.98

Kingdom Hearts III – $29.98

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $52.46

Marvel’s Avengers – $49.97

Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY – $41.97

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $44.96

Nioh 2 – $56.97

Persona 5 Royal – $49.97

Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition – $45.48

Resident Evil 3 – $30.67

Skater XL – $38.46

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

The Elder Scrolls Online + Morrowind/Summerset/Elsweyr/Greymoor – $32.98

The Jackbox Party Pack 7 – $33.71

The Outer Worlds – $29.68

WWE 2K Battlegrounds – $41.97

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation Plus membership renewal, you can also grab a 12-month subscription for $59.95 on the PS Store.

The Best PS5 Games On Sale

Yes, that’s right — PS5 games are already on sale. Technically they’re the ‘enhanced’ versions of older PS4 games, but that doesn’t take the shine off the deals.

Here’s every upgraded PS5 game now on sale:

Borderlands 3 – $27.98

FIFA 21 Beckham Edition – $54.97

Madden NFL 21 MVP Edition – $74.97

Maneater – $35.71

No Man’s Sky – $34.97

Ride 4 – $69.96

Watch Dogs Legion – $64.96

WRC Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship – $52.97

You can check out the full list of deals here.

There’s plenty to add to your library even if you’re just hoarding for the holiday season. You’ll definitely get around to playing these games eventually. We believe in you.

Stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for all the latest Black Friday deals on games, consoles and accessories.