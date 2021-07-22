The PlayStation Store Winter Sale Has A Bunch Of Ripper PS5 Deals

Like clockwork, the PlayStation Store Winter Sale has come around again — and this time it’s bringing some absolute bangers to the table. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for any PS5 games, there’s a surprising amount on the menu this go around. There’s recent hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 at significant discounts, and you can even grab the excellent Hitman 3 on PS5 for half off.

Mortal Kombat 11 is also half-off, NBA 2K21 is a whopping 74% off, and there are plenty of last gen games on sale to top it all off. Red Dead Redemption II for $36.98 is a highlight, as is Monster Hunter World for just $18.71.

Here’s everything else major you can pick up in the latest sale.

PlayStation Store: PS5 Games On Sale Now

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $54.97

Borderlands 3 – $27.98

Borderlands 3: Season Pass – $25.06

Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 – $29.21

Bugsnax – $26.36

Crash Bandicoot 4 – $59.97

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – $35.97

Dirt 5 – $29.98

Disco Elysium – $35.97

FIFA 21 – $20.98

Final Fantasy XV Online – Complete Edition – $33.18

Hitman 3 – $49.97

Immortals Fenyx Rising – $49.97

It Takes Two – $44.96

Jedi: Fallen Order – $44.97

Judgment: Remastered – $35.71

Maneater – $32.97

Marvel’s Avengers – $41.97

Metro Exodus – $19.23

Mortal Kombat 11 – $44.97

NBA 2K21 – $28.58

Oddworld: Soulstorm – $48.96

Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $27.47

Planet Coaster – $37.77

Ride 4 – $49.97

Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $78.05

Note: many of these games are crossgen and share the same pricing as their PS4 counterparts.

PlayStation Store: PS4 Games On Sale Now

ARK: Survival Evolved – $23.97

Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled – $27.98

Devil May Cry 5 – $24.76

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $35.97

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $34.98

Fall Guys – $17.97

Far Cry 5 – $32.48

L.A. Noire – $44.97

Little Nightmares 2 – $31.96

Mafia: Definitive Edition – $41.97

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $77.96

Monster Hunter World – $18.71

NBA 2K21 – $20.98

Red Dead Online – $14.97

Red Dead Redemption 2 – $36.87

Remnant: From the Ashes – $29.97

Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.48

The Crew 2 – $13.99

The Outer Worlds – $29.68

Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2 – $52.46

If you want to browse all the latest deals you can do so here. The PlayStation Store Winter Sale is typically a big one, and this year’s lineup doesn’t disappoint.

Picked up anything rad? Have a recommendation for your fellow Kotaku Australia readers? Pop on down to the comments below and share it.