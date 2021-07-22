See Games Differently

The PlayStation Store Winter Sale Has A Bunch Of Ripper PS5 Deals

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Published 33 mins ago: July 23, 2021 at 9:43 am -
Filed to:deals
playstation storeps4ps5
The PlayStation Store Winter Sale Has A Bunch Of Ripper PS5 Deals
Image: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Like clockwork, the PlayStation Store Winter Sale has come around again — and this time it’s bringing some absolute bangers to the table. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for any PS5 games, there’s a surprising amount on the menu this go around. There’s recent hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 at significant discounts, and you can even grab the excellent Hitman 3 on PS5 for half off.

Mortal Kombat 11 is also half-off, NBA 2K21 is a whopping 74% off, and there are plenty of last gen games on sale to top it all off. Red Dead Redemption II for $36.98 is a highlight, as is Monster Hunter World for just $18.71.

READ MORE
Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Know More About Animals Than Non-Players, Study Finds

Here’s everything else major you can pick up in the latest sale.

PlayStation Store: PS5 Games On Sale Now

square enix presents australian time
Image: Square Enix / Marvel’s Avengers
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $54.97
  • Borderlands 3 – $27.98
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass – $25.06
  • Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 – $29.21
  • Bugsnax – $26.36
  • Crash Bandicoot 4 – $59.97
  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light – $35.97
  • Dirt 5 – $29.98
  • Disco Elysium – $35.97
  • FIFA 21 – $20.98
  • Final Fantasy XV Online – Complete Edition – $33.18
  • Hitman 3 – $49.97
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – $49.97
  • It Takes Two – $44.96
  • Jedi: Fallen Order – $44.97
  • Judgment: Remastered – $35.71
  • Maneater – $32.97
  • Marvel’s Avengers – $41.97
  • Metro Exodus – $19.23
  • Mortal Kombat 11 – $44.97
  • NBA 2K21 – $28.58
  • Oddworld: Soulstorm – $48.96
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $27.47
  • Planet Coaster – $37.77
  • Ride 4 – $49.97
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $78.05 

Note: many of these games are crossgen and share the same pricing as their PS4 counterparts.

PlayStation Store: PS4 Games On Sale Now

playstation store sales deals winter

  • ARK: Survival Evolved – $23.97
  • Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled – $27.98
  • Devil May Cry 5 – $24.76
  • Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $35.97
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $34.98
  • Fall Guys – $17.97
  • Far Cry 5 – $32.48
  • L.A. Noire – $44.97
  • Little Nightmares 2 – $31.96
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – $41.97
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $77.96
  • Monster Hunter World – $18.71
  • NBA 2K21 – $20.98
  • Red Dead Online – $14.97
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – $36.87
  • Remnant: From the Ashes – $29.97
  • Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.48
  • The Crew 2 – $13.99
  • The Outer Worlds – $29.68
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2 – $52.46

If you want to browse all the latest deals you can do so here. The PlayStation Store Winter Sale is typically a big one, and this year’s lineup doesn’t disappoint.

Picked up anything rad? Have a recommendation for your fellow Kotaku Australia readers? Pop on down to the comments below and share it.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Leah Williams

Leah Williams

Leah Williams is a writer specialising in video games & entertainment.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.