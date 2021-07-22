The PlayStation Store Winter Sale Has A Bunch Of Ripper PS5 Deals

Like clockwork, the PlayStation Store Winter Sale has come around again — and this time it’s bringing some absolute bangers to the table. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for any PS5 games, there’s a surprising amount on the menu this go around. There’s recent hits like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and FIFA 21 at significant discounts, and you can even grab the excellent Hitman 3 on PS5 for half off.
Mortal Kombat 11 is also half-off, NBA 2K21 is a whopping 74% off, and there are plenty of last gen games on sale to top it all off. Red Dead Redemption II for $36.98 is a highlight, as is Monster Hunter World for just $18.71.
Here’s everything else major you can pick up in the latest sale.
PlayStation Store: PS5 Games On Sale Now
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – $54.97
- Borderlands 3 – $27.98
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass – $25.06
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 – $29.21
- Bugsnax – $26.36
- Crash Bandicoot 4 – $59.97
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light – $35.97
- Dirt 5 – $29.98
- Disco Elysium – $35.97
- FIFA 21 – $20.98
- Final Fantasy XV Online – Complete Edition – $33.18
- Hitman 3 – $49.97
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – $49.97
- It Takes Two – $44.96
- Jedi: Fallen Order – $44.97
- Judgment: Remastered – $35.71
- Maneater – $32.97
- Marvel’s Avengers – $41.97
- Metro Exodus – $19.23
- Mortal Kombat 11 – $44.97
- NBA 2K21 – $28.58
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – $48.96
- Overcooked! All You Can Eat – $27.47
- Planet Coaster – $37.77
- Ride 4 – $49.97
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – $78.05
Note: many of these games are crossgen and share the same pricing as their PS4 counterparts.
PlayStation Store: PS4 Games On Sale Now
- ARK: Survival Evolved – $23.97
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled – $27.98
- Devil May Cry 5 – $24.76
- Disco Elysium – The Final Cut – $35.97
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $34.98
- Fall Guys – $17.97
- Far Cry 5 – $32.48
- L.A. Noire – $44.97
- Little Nightmares 2 – $31.96
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – $41.97
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $77.96
- Monster Hunter World – $18.71
- NBA 2K21 – $20.98
- Red Dead Online – $14.97
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – $36.87
- Remnant: From the Ashes – $29.97
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $24.48
- The Crew 2 – $13.99
- The Outer Worlds – $29.68
- Tony Hawk’s Pro-Skater 1 + 2 – $52.46
If you want to browse all the latest deals you can do so here. The PlayStation Store Winter Sale is typically a big one, and this year’s lineup doesn’t disappoint.
Picked up anything rad? Have a recommendation for your fellow Kotaku Australia readers? Pop on down to the comments below and share it.
