The Best PlayStation Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has kicked off and you can currently grab a deal across a range of PS4 and PS5 gear, including games, controllers and consoles. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 sales that are currently available.

If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include the DualSense controller for $64.95, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $62.99 and God of War: Ragnarok for $69. You can also save $100 off the PS5.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12, so you’ve got until tomorrow night to snap them up. If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.

Here are the best Prime Day sales for games and accessories for the PS4 and PS5.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for the PS4 and PS5

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 consoles

If you don’t currently own a PS5, this might be the push you’ve been looking for. During Prime Day, you can snag a deal on the console by itself or as part of a few bundles.

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 games

Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big-name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.

Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 accessories

This might just be the best PS5 deal going for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Every single colour variant of the PS5 Dualsesne controller is currently on sale for as low as $64.95 (depending on which one you pick).

You can check out the PS5 controller sale below:

You can also snag a pretty solid discount on the PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset during these Amazon Prime Day sales. Usually, $159.95, the PS5 headset has had its price slashed to $109.95.

If you’re a particularly big fan of racing sims, you can also snag a cracker deal on the Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel, which is now $229 (down from $499.95)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS4 games

Amazon is offering a few decent discounts across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever-growing To Play pile.

Some of the available titles include:

This article has been updated since its original publication.