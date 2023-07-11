The Best PlayStation Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has kicked off and you can currently grab a deal across a range of PS4 and PS5 gear, including games, controllers and consoles. To help streamline your search, we’ve collected the best PS4 and PS5 sales that are currently available.
If you’re lucky enough to own a PS5, some of the highlight deals include the DualSense controller for $64.95, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for $62.99 and God of War: Ragnarok for $69. You can also save $100 off the PS5.
The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12, so you’ve got until tomorrow night to snap them up. If you want to pick up any of these deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member, so don’t forget to sign up for an account beforehand (if you haven’t already). If it doesn’t look like the discounts are showing up, don’t fret. Some are added in during checkout.
Here are the best Prime Day sales for games and accessories for the PS4 and PS5.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for the PS4 and PS5
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 consoles
If you don’t currently own a PS5, this might be the push you’ve been looking for. During Prime Day, you can snag a deal on the console by itself or as part of a few bundles.
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI Bundle – now $814 (down from $904.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console+ Two DualSense Controllers Bundle – now $799 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $899 (down from $959.95)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 games
Not keen on paying over $100 for a PS5 game? Prime Day is your chance to grab a few big-name titles for well under the triple-digit mark.
Some of the Prime Day PS5 deals include:
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $33.65 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $57.10 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $68.43 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $82 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $45.78 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition – now $70.90 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $48 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $55.75 (down from $124.95)
- Returnal – now $48 (down from $57.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS5) – now $57 (down from $109)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS5 accessories
This might just be the best PS5 deal going for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Every single colour variant of the PS5 Dualsesne controller is currently on sale for as low as $64.95 (depending on which one you pick).
You can check out the PS5 controller sale below:
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $96.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple) – now $99.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – now $24.50 (down from $49.95)
You can also snag a pretty solid discount on the PS5’s Pulse 3D Wireless Headset during these Amazon Prime Day sales. Usually, $159.95, the PS5 headset has had its price slashed to $109.95.
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Midnight Black) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Gray Camouflage) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
If you’re a particularly big fan of racing sims, you can also snag a cracker deal on the Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel, which is now $229 (down from $499.95)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals for PS4 games
Amazon is offering a few decent discounts across a range of popular PS4 games. There’s a pretty decent selection of big-name titles in there, so it’s a good opportunity to pick up some great games to bulk up that ever-growing To Play pile.
Some of the available titles include:
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – now $25 (down from $54.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $42.50 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $43.99 (down from $94.95)
- The Quarry – now $19 (down from $49)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – now $14 (down from $24.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS4) – now $49 (down from $89)
