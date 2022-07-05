What To Expect From Amazon Prime Day This Year

Amazon Prime Day is back, baby. If you thought that the EOFY sales would be the last big shopping event to happen for a while, we think you’ll be happily mistaken. Now that your tax return is burning a hole in your pocket, it’s time to cash it all in on games, games and more games (and maybe a fancy new controller or headset).

With Prime Day due to kick off next week, Amazon has announced a few early-bird offers and previews of the upcoming sales. Here’s everything you can expect during the massive sale event.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2022 and when is it?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more.

This year, Amazon Prime Day 2022 will kick off at 12am (AEST) on July 12 and run until 11:59pm, July 13. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red hot local deal, while UK and US deals will be available from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 14. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.

This epic sales event promises must-have deals across every category from top brands, including Apple, Bose, LEGO, Lenovo, Nintendo, Oculus and Samsung with more deals than ever before.

Amazon Australia will most likely run its Lightning Deals again during the day, which will offer massive discounts on select products. You’ll want to be faster than Sonic, because these deals have limited stock and are only available for a limited time. So once they sell out or the clock hits zero, they’ll be goneskies.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Prime Day deals?

Yes, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to score a deal on the day.

If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.

But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $6.99 a month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss. If you manage to save $100 off a Switch OLED or 50% off a PS5 game, that $6.99 will look small in comparison.

Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $6.99/mo then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Day 2022 ends.

Although, there’s a bunch of perks that come with an Amazon Prime membership, including free delivery on eligible items, access to Prime Video with heaps of exclusive shows and movies, ad-free listening to Amazon Music Prime and Prime Gaming. A much better deal than the 1,000,000 bell mortgage Tom Nook will trap you in, that’s for sure.

What deals can we expect during Prime Day 2022?

While we admire your enthusiasm, unfortunately, you’re going to have to wait until July 12 before the deals blast off. However, Amazon has shared a few previews for the

Here are a few Prime Day offers you can expect during the sale:

ASUS : Up to 30% off select monitors and networking devices

: Up to 30% off select monitors and networking devices HP : Up to 30% off select printers

: Up to 30% off select printers LG : Up to 30% off select ultrawide and gaming monitors

: Up to 30% off select ultrawide and gaming monitors Philips : Save on select Philips Hue smart lights and up to 30% off select TVs

: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights and up to 30% off select TVs Razer : Up to 50% off select gaming gear

: Up to 50% off select gaming gear Sony: Up to 25% off select Sony 4K Bravia TVs and Up to 40% off select headphones, soundbars

While we won’t know everything that’s available until the sale event officially starts, there is some consistency to Amazon’s Prime Day sales. If we take a look back at last year’s offers, it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see some similar deals make a reappearance this year. We’re talking discounted Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox games, along with big discounts on Amazon’s smart home devices and a plethora of gaming laptop deals.

If your gaming is a bit more PC-centric, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is also a great opportunity to pick up some parts and accessories for your rig. So if you’re in the market for a new computer monitor or gaming keyboard, this could be the opportunity to get the peripheral you need while saving yourself a few dollars.

We might even see a solid chunk of board game deals on offer again, along with plenty of great deals for non-gaming related products, such as LEGO.

Until then, kick back on your Animal Crossing island for now because you can rely on us to remind you when it finally arrives.

Are there any Prime Day 2022 deals on right now?

Not quite, but you can expect some very soon. Amazon has recently announced a few early-bird deals that will be going live in the lead-up to Prime Day. These include:

Up to 60% off select Sennheiser headphones

Up to 40% off select Yamaha audio and home theatre bundles

Up to 50% off the JBL Quantum 300 gaming headset

You’ll also need to be a Prime member to take advantage of these early offers, so make sure you’ve signed up for an account beforehand.

If you can’t wait for Prime Day, you can check Amazon Australia’s daily deals.

You can follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Prime Day 2022 deals here.