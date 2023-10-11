Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Has Anime Figures On Sale And I Need To Buy A Bigger Bookshelf

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Prime Big Deal Days might seem like a hub for tech, beauty and homewares sales, but if you look in the deepest, darkest corners of the Amazon storefront, you’ll find there are sales on other, nerdier items.

Specifically, anime paraphernalia. Anime DVDs and Blu-rays are on sale, as well as manga box sets. But if you’re looking for something to really show your love of anime, Amazon is also reducing prices across the Banpresto and Megahouse ranges of anime figures for Prime Big Deal Days.

Before we get into the good stuff, there are a few things you should know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. Firstly, you need a Prime membership to access these deals. If you’ve never signed up to Amazon Prime, you’ll get a free trial for the first 30 days. If you’ve already signed up before, it’ll cost you $9.99 per month. But compared to other retailers, it’s a small price to pay for heavily-discounted anime figures.

The other thing you should know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is that these sales only run until midnight tonight (Wednesday October 11), so you have a few hours left to get your hands on these anime figures and manga box sets.

So, without further ado, let’s get in to the anime figures on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Jujutsu Kaisen figure deals

Image: Bandai Namco/Banpresto/Megahouse/Amazon

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular shounen manga and anime series that’s currently publishing and airing. With a ditzy, overpowered protagonist, supported by a competent team full of different personalities, the action-packed series is funny and compelling.

Season 2 is airing right now, so there’s no better time to fill your shelves full of your favourite Jujutsu sorcerers.

Here are the anime figures on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

You can shop the full range of Jujutsu Kaisen figures here.

Demon Slayer figure deals

Image: Bandai Namco/Megahouse/Banpresto/Amazon

What would you do if someone you loved turned into a docile demon? Personally, I’d shove them in a box and get them to help me fight bigger, scarier demons — like Tengen and his swole mice.

You can now own your own swole mouse, or your own shirtless, boar-headed man. As well as a bunch of other characters from Demon Slayer.

Here’s what you can get:

You can shop the full range of Demon Slayer figures here.

My Hero Academia figure deals

Image: Bandai Namco/Banpresto/Amazon

If the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an anime competitor, My Hero Academia would be it. Heroes from all walks of life gather together to save the world, except it’s animated, and their powers are arguably cooler.

If you’ve ever wanted to see Hawks and Dabi battle it out in 3D, now you can.

Here are some of the My Hero Academia anime figures on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Shop the full range of My Hero Academia figures here.

Naruto figure deals

Image: Bandai Namco/Banpresto/Megahouse/Amazon

These Naruto figures will impress almost anyone. Manga readers, anime watchers, and even Fortnite players. If you haven’t heard of Naruto, then you should start reading the manga while it’s on sale.

Here are some of the best Naruto figures on sale during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days:

Shop the full range of Naruto figures here.

Tokyo Revengers figure deals

Image: Bandai Namco/Banpresto/Amazon

Besides the Yakuza franchise, there are few examples of Japanese media that makes us fall in love with delinquents and gangsters. Tokyo Revengers does a great job of combining themes of both time travel and gangs, while making these rebellious boys loveable.

Here are some of our favourite Tokyo Revengers figures on sale:

Shop the full range of Tokyo Revengers figures here.

Neon Genesis Evangelion figure deals

While there’s no shortage of Neon Genesis Evangelion figures on Amazon, it’s hard to get them on sale. Which is why we had to let you all know that you can currently get 50 per cent off this Megahouse G.E.M. Series figure that features Asuka and Mari from Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon A Time.

Image: Megahouse/Amazon

You can get it here for $324.45 (down from $649).

Manga box sets for sale

Image: VIZ Media

If you’d rather show your appreciation for Japanese popular culture with manga instead of figures, we’ve also got some recommendations of the best manga box sets for sale on Amazon.

Lead Image Credit: Crunchyroll/Bandai Namco/Banpresto