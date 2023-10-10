Amazon is back again for another round of discounts and bargains with its Prime Big Deal Days (fun name, rolls right off the tongue). The massive sale event kicked off earlier today, October 10, and much like the annual mid-year Prime Day sale, there is an overwhelming amount of deals available.
To help you cut through the noise and get right to the good stuff during Prime Big Deal Days, we’ve sorted through everything for you.
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and how you can grab the best gaming and tech offers.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of contents
- The best deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices
- Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment
- What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 and when does it start in Australia?
- Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these Prime Big Deal Days offers?
The best deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming
- 8BitDo: Save up to 65 per cent off select gaming controllers
- Nintendo: Save on select games
- Fire Emblem Engage – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush – now $44.95 (down from $79.95)
- Nintendo Switch Sports – now $44.95 (down from $69.95)
- Pokémon Legends Arceus – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- PlayStation: Save 19 per cent off the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle
- F1 23 – now $45 (down from $109.95)
- Wild Hearts – now $19.99 (down from $29)
- Thrustmaster: Save up to 40 gaming peripherals, including racing wheels and flight sticks
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC
- Alienware: Save up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- Amazon: Save up to 49 per cent off eero mesh Wi-Fi routers
- Apple: Save up to 25 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad Pro, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Pro
- ARZOPA: Save up to 44 per cent off portable laptop monitors
- ASUS: Save up to 44 per cent off select routers and networking devices, along with up to 32 per cent off select gaming laptops and accessories
- Corsair: Save up to 38 per cent off select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 30 per cent off select PC components
- DELL: Save up to 35 per cent off select laptops and PC accessories, along with 33 per cent off select monitors
- EPOS: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming headsets
- HyperX: Save up to 38 per cent off select headsets, keyboards and microphones
- Lenovo: Save on select Legion gaming laptops and 43 per cent off select monitors
- LG: Save up to 41 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select PC and gaming accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- Netgear: Save up to 47 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 38 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 53 per cent off select gaming gear
- SanDisk: Save up to 60 per cent off select storage solutions
- Steelseries: Save up to 50 per cent off select headsets and keyboards
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices, including mesh router sets
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices
- Amazon: Save up to 56 per cent off select Echo devices:
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $59 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $69 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Pop (2-Pack) – now $40 (down from $158)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $109 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- Fire TV Stick Lite – now $29 (down from $59)
- Fire TV Stick 4K – now $39 (down from $79)
- Anker: Save up to 44 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Belkin: Save up to 58 per cent off power banks, wireless chargers and AirTag accessories
- Charmast: Save up to 39 per cent off select power banks and portable chargers
- Creality: Get 15 per cent off the Ender 3 S1 Pro 3d printer
- Ecovacs: Save up to 60 per cent off select Ecovacs robot vacuum cleaners
- ELEGOO: Save up to 25 per cent off select resin 3D printers
- Eufy: Save up to 32 per cent off select Eufy smart home products
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
- Roborock: Up to 36 per cent robot vacuum cleaners
- ROMOSS: Save up to 38 per cent off select portable power banks
- UGREEN: Save up to 31 per cent off charging adapters, wireless chargers and USB hubs
- Vantrue: Save up to 37 per cent on select dash cams
- Wacom: Save up to 46 per cent off select graphic tablets
Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment
- Anker: Save up to 44 per cent off select Soundcore headphones, earbuds and portable speakers
- Bose: Save up to 51 per cent off select earbuds, headphones and soundbars
- Edifier: Save 46 per cent off select bookshelf speakers
- JBL: Save 46 per cent off the portable Flip 5 speaker
- Lego: Save up to 47 off select Lego sets, including Marvel, Star Wars and more
- Icons Atari 2600 Replica Kit – now $270 (down from $369.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Kit – now $94.22 (down from $129.99)
- Marvel Thor’s Hammer Building Kit – now $117 (down from $179.99)
- Star Wars The Razor Crest (Ultimate Collector Series) – now $689 (down from $899.99)
- Panasonic: Save on select home entertainment, headphones, phones, and more
- Samsung: Save up to 52 per cent off select Galaxy products, including the Z Flip 4, Watch4 and Buds2
- Sennheiser: Up to 55 per cent off select headphones and earbuds, including the Momentum 3 and CX Plus
- Sony: Save up to 40 per cent on select earbuds, soundbars and 4K LED TVs
- XGIMI: Save up to 21 per cent off portable projectors
- Yamaha: Save on select audio, including soundbars, speakers and turntables
What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 and when does it start in Australia?
Amazon Prime Day is a shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more. While the main Prime Day sale usually runs in July, Amazon will also run additional events during the year – like Prime Big Deal Days.
This year, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will kick off at 12am (AEDT) Tuesday, October 10 in Australia, and will run until 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red-hot local deal.
You’ll also be able to nab deals from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEDT) on October 12. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.
Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these Prime Big Deal Days offers?
While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Big Deal Days 2023 will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.
If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.
But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.
Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $9.99 per month, then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 ends.
You can follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.
Image: Sony/Lego
