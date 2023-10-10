Contributor: Isabella Noyes, Chris Neill

Amazon is back again for another round of discounts and bargains with its Prime Big Deal Days (fun name, rolls right off the tongue). The massive sale event kicked off earlier today, October 10, and much like the annual mid-year Prime Day sale, there is an overwhelming amount of deals available.

To help you cut through the noise and get right to the good stuff during Prime Big Deal Days, we’ve sorted through everything for you.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Big Deal Days and how you can grab the best gaming and tech offers.

The best deals for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for gaming

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for PC

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for tech and smart home devices

Best Prime Big Deal Days offers for headphones, TVs and entertainment

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 and when does it start in Australia?

Amazon Prime Day is a shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more. While the main Prime Day sale usually runs in July, Amazon will also run additional events during the year – like Prime Big Deal Days.

This year, Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will kick off at 12am (AEDT) Tuesday, October 10 in Australia, and will run until 11:59pm (AEDT) Wednesday, October 11. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red-hot local deal.

You’ll also be able to nab deals from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEDT) on October 12. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to get these Prime Big Deal Days offers?

While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Big Deal Days 2023 will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.

If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.

But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.

Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $9.99 per month, then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023 ends.

