These Lego Sales For Prime Big Deal Days Hit Like A Ton Of Bricks

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kicked off this morning, but it wouldn’t be a massive sale without a few red-hot Lego deals included. Amazon Australia is offering some pretty decent deals across a range of Lego sets, which include the massive Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest, the Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck and the Atari 2600 – the latter of which we called “a masterpiece”.
Here are all the Lego deals worth checking out during Prime Big Deal Days 2023.
The best Prime Big Deal Days Lego sales
- Lego Icons Atari 2600 Replica Kit – now $270 (down from $369.99)
- Lego Creator 3-in-1 Medieval Castle – now $118 (down from $159.99)
- Lego Ideas Jazz Quartet Building Kit – now $142 (down from $169.99)
- Lego Walt Disney Tribute Camera – now $120.84 (down from $169.99)
- Lego DC Batman Classic TV Series Batmobile – now $95 (down from $149.99)
- Lego DC Batmobile – now $61 (down from $72.99)
- Lego DC Mobile Bat Base – now $121 (down from $149.99)
- Lego Technic The Batman Batcycle – now $57 (down from $89.99)
- Lego Horizon Forbidden West Tallneck Kit – now $94.22 (down from $129.99)
- Lego Jurassic Park Brachiosaurus Discovery – now $80.92 (down from $139.99)
- Lego Marvel Thor’s Hammer Building Kit – now $117 (down from $179.99)
- Lego Minecraft The Sword Outpost – now $44.84 (down from $69.99)
- Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest (Ultimate Collector Series) – now $689 (down from $899.99)
- Lego Real Madrid Santiago Bernabéu Stadium – now $415 (down from $599.99)
You can check out the full range of Lego sales available during Prime Big Deal Days here.
Image: Lego
