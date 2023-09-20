That’s No Moon, Those Are The Best Big Lego Star Wars Sets

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Since the collab kicked off back in 1999, the Lego Star Wars range has been responsible for some of the all-time greatest sets. Especially the Ultimate Collector Series, which features massive, intricately detailed replica sets for some of Star Wars‘ most iconic designs.

These are our picks for the best and biggest Lego Star Wars sets. So hold on, because this is where the fun begins.

Mos Eisley Cantina

Image: Lego

Size: 19cm high x 52cm wide x 58cm deep

The Mos Eisley Cantina is an outlier on this list, as it’s the only one that isn’t some form of starship or space station. But this wretched hive of scum and villainy has never looked so good. A semi-modular set where it can be displayed closed or opened, we’re not sure why you wouldn’t go with the second option to get the full breadth of the bar.

It also comes with a stacked roster of 21 minifigs, which include more noticeable characters like Ponda Baba, Dr. Evazan and Greedo, with some of the more off-beat alien designs, like Kabe, the little bat-faced person.

Where to buy the Mos Eisley Cantina

Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Image: Lego

Size: 32cm high x 109cm long x 54cm wide

The latest set in Lego’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector series, it’s about time we got a new Republic Attack Cruiser set. The last one was released a bit over a decade ago and it was nowhere near as detailed or large as this set. There’s even a little Republic Gunship in its hangar bay, which gives this whole thing a nice sense of scale.

There’s a lot to be said about the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy, but its starcraft designs are pretty uniformly solid. The Republic Attack Cruiser is a great iteration of the Imperial Star Destroyer and those red highlights here really pop against the grey.

Where to buy the Venator-Class Republic Attack Cruiser

Death Star II

Image: Lego

Size: 48cm wide x 63.5cm high (with stand)

Released in 2005, back when we all thought Revenge of the Sith would be the last time we saw a new Star Wars film on the big screen. Hindsight is always a funny thing.

What makes this set stand out compared to the other Lego Death Stars is that it’s a pure display piece. It came with no minifigs and no internal components – what you see is literally what you get. With that said, it looks fantastic. The choppiness of the exposed pieces goes a long way to capture the incomplete look of the space station.

Where to buy the Death Star II: It’s not surprising that this 18-year-old set is long discontinued. Good luck if you can find one for less than $1,000 on the resale market.

Republic Gunship

Image: Lego

Size: 33cm high x 68cm long x 74cm wide

As we said earlier, we really do enjoy the ship designs from the Prequel Trilogy, but they don’t get much play in Lego‘s Ultimate Collector Series. The Republic Gunship is one of the more iconic designs from that era of Star Wars, and it’s not hard to see why. With a design inspired by the HIND helicopter gunship, the off-white and red complement one another nicely, and those lime highlights really do pop.

Where to buy the Republic Gunship

The Razor Crest

Image: Lego

Size: 24cm high x 72cm long x 50cm wide

It’s a shame that the Razor Crest’s run was so short-lived in The Mandalorian, because it’s definitely one of our favourite starship designs in all of Star Wars. The Ultimate Collector Series Razor Crest is designed to scale with Lego’s minifigs, so the end result is a huge set whose size really lends itself to a high level of detail, both externally and with its internal sections. Hopefully, we get a UCS set for Mando’s mid-life crisis sports car N-1 Starfighter sometime down the line.

Where to buy the Razor Crest

Imperial Star Destroyer

Image: Lego

Size: 44cm high x 110cm long x 66cm wide

Not quite the longest LEGO set ever released – that honour belongs to the Titanic – but the UCS Star Destroyer is certainly the longest Star Wars set released so far. It’s also quite wide, but that mostly comes from its backend, which – to quote the poet Sisqo – has “dumps like a truck”. Overall, this set looks great. For something that is 90 per cent grey bricks, it does a good job of breaking things up with enough texture and detailing.

Where to buy the Imperial Star Destroyer: The USC Star Destroyer has been retired as of December last year. If you’re lucky, you might be able to snag one with a slight markup on its original $1,099 price tag – but those odds are low.

Death Star

Image: Lego

Size: 41cm high x 41cm wide

AKA “The one from Spider-Man: Homecoming“. This Lego set for the Empire’s ultimate weapon goes for the maximalist route, with a 360-degree display. It combines scenes from both A New Hope and Return of the Jedi, so you get the trash compactor on one end and the Emperor’s Throne Room on the other. To populate these rooms, the set includes 23 minifigs, which include three Luke Skywalkers, two Han Solos and one mouse droid.

Where to buy the Death Star: Unfortunately, this Lego set was retired back in 2020.

AT-AT

Image: Lego

Size: 62cm high x 69cm long x 24 cm wide

Did you know that the average cat has a height of 25cm? That means, hypothetically, you could stack two cats on top of one another and they’d still be shorter than this AT-AT set. As far as replica sets go, this is one of the best, hands down. Working to scale with the minifigs gives this set a strong physical presence while maintaining the walker’s proportions and detailing nicely. We don’t know how you display this without feeling it looms over us. Is this how the Rebels on Hoth felt?

Where to buy the AT-AT

Millennium Falcon

Image: Lego

Size: 21cm high x 84cm long x 60cm wide

Here it is, the absolute biggest Lego Star Wars set. The Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon is designed to be to scale for your standard Lego minifig, so the end result is a set that’s big enough to be it’s own coffee table. You’re able to fit four minifigs in the cockpit and remove various panels to see the internal sections of the ship – there’s even room to sit around the dejarik table in its lounge.

We’re big fans of how good the ship’s external greebling looks, but also, the thought of having to deal with so many little pieces also stresses us out.

Where to buy the Millennium Falcon