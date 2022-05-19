8 Big LEGO Sets That You’ll Need to Clear a Lot of Shelf Space For

If your ideal way to spend an afternoon is building LEGO while watching a movie or listening to a podcast, these sets will surely keep your hands busy – and most likely take more than one afternoon to complete. From Star Destroyers to football stadiums, these are some of our favourite big LEGO sets. Just make sure you’ve cleared enough space on your shelf and coffee table before grabbing one. Or maybe clearing out a dedicated room for your sets (if you haven’t already).

Mos Eisley Cantina

No LEGO list would be complete without one of the many Star Wars sets, and this iconic hive of scum and villainy is one of the bigger Star Wars available (but not the biggest). Based on its appearance from the original Star Wars flick, the Mos Eisley Cantina folds out and includes a roster of 21 minifigures, so you’ll be able you fill out the bar with plenty of weird and wonderful characters. There’s even a side booth where Han can shoot first.

Here’s where you can buy it:

Amazon Australia ($423) | Kmart ($449) | LEGO ($529.99)

Hogwarts Castle

What’s that? Do you want a big Harry Potter set? Well, is this gigantic, detailed replica of Hogwarts Castle big enough for you? This is the ultimate Harry Potter LEGO set and is full of iconic locations from the book and film series, including the Great Hall, the Chamber of Secrets, Professor Dumbledore’s office, Room of Requirement and Hagrid’s hut. It even includes four minifigs of Hogwarts’ founders, Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Salazar Slytherin and Rowena Ravenclaw.

Here’s where you can buy it:

Amazon Australia ($519) | LEGO ($649.99) | Myer ($519)

1989 Batwing

“Where does he get those wonderful toys?” Based on the design from Tim Burton’s first Batman film, the Batwing is a fantastically detailed build that deserves a place in any Dark Knight fanatic’s collection. You can display it on a stand or, if you’re feeling a bit adventurous, mount it on your wall with the included bracket, so it replicates the shape of Batman’s iconic symbol. Build it while listening to Prince’s underrated Batman soundtrack.

Here’s where you can buy it:

LEGO ($299.99)

Imperial Star Destroyer

Forget shelf space, you’re going to need an entire table to display this big LEGO Star Wars set. The Star Destroyer set measures a whopping 110cm long, 66cm and 37cm high (without its stand), and is overflowing with intricate detailing. It’s one of the longest LEGO sets ever, only to be outdone by the Titanic replica, which is 135cm long. But does the Titanic include a to-scale Tantive IV? Yeah, we didn’t think so.

Here’s where you can buy it:

eBay ($1,099) | Kogan ($1,099.99) | LEGO ($1,099.99)

Millennium Falcon

There have been a lot of different Millennium Falcon LEGO sets over the years, but the one from the Ultimate Collector’s series is, well, the ultimate one. Just look at the surface detailing and how it captures the ramshackle personality of the iconic starship. Those hull panels can be removed, so you can look inside the Falcon’s various compartments, including the engine room, the hidden stowaway floor and the seating area, complete with the Dejarik board. While it’ll cost you an arm and a leg, this probably is the best Star Wars LEGO set ever.

Here’s where you can buy it:

eBay ($1,249) | LEGO ($1,299.99) | Target ($1,039.20)

Camp Nou – FC Barcelona Football Stadium

As far as sports memorabilia goes, you can’t get much better than this. This LEGO Creator set faithfully recreates Camp Nou, the home stadium of FC Barcelona, and is a great display piece for anyone whose club loyalties run deep. The LEGO Camp Nou will let you fly the colours of Barcelona with no part of the stadium left out – from the press box to the player’s tunnel, the team bus and even the club’s “Més Que Un Club” motto up in the stands.

Here’s where you can buy it:

Amazon Australia ($499.99) | LEGO ($499.99)

Old Trafford – Manchester United Stadium

If you’re more of a Premier League fan, you’ll surely get a kick out of this 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United. This LEGO Creator set is full of amazing detail for the iconic football stadium. It even includes the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue. It’s one hell of a showpiece for a Man U fanatic.

Here’s where you can buy it:

Amazon Australia ($359.20) | LEGO ($449.99)

World Map

A big LEGO set that’s both informational and fun. While the continents are in sent locations, the World Map includes a collection of brightly coloured studs so you can fill out the oceans with whatever fun designs that you want. Measuring in at roughly 65cm and 104cm wide, just make sure you’ve secured it to your wall properly. Otherwise, you’ll be spending a lot of time on your hands and knees picking up bricks when it falls off and explodes into a thousand tiny pieces.

Here’s where you can buy it:

Amazon Australia ($329.99) | LEGO ($399.99) | Myer ($299)