From Batmobiles To Grand Pianos, These Are The Best LEGO Deals In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

While we’re all big LEGO fans here, it isn’t exactly the most inexpensive hobby around. It’s a nice way to keep your brain and hands busy, but the individual price tags for certain sets can be enough to make your heart race. Those chunky price tags for the more complex LEGO sets can hurt more than stepping on a loose brick. Especially if it’s a major brand, like Star Wars.

If you’re looking for something new to build and wouldn’t mind saving a few bucks in the process, here are some of the best LEGO sets that are available on sale right now.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Say what you want about The Batman, but we won’t hear a word against its souped-up muscle car take on the Batmobile. This version of the Batmobile is a Technic set, so don’t expect your standard LEGO bricks when it comes to putting it together. This mechanical build includes an 8-cylinder engine with moving pistons and two light bricks that light up the car’s front grill and back engine.

You can grab the Batmobile from The Batman here.

If your taste in Batman movies runs a bit more classic, then you’ll be happy to know that the Tumbler Batmobile from Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is also on sale. This LEGO set is a pretty detailed replica of the Nolan-era Batmobile, and fairly chonky too, so you’ll easily kill an afternoon or two putting it together.

The LEGO Batman Batmobile Tumbler is available here.

You’ve got two options. You can bring this in while it’s on sale, or you can bring it in at full price – because, good lord, is Star Wars LEGO expensive. The Razor Crest set includes a pre-Beskar armour Mando fig, along with Grogu, Greef Karga, IG-11 and a Scout Trooper.

The LEGO Razor Crest is available here.

While we’re unabashed fans of licensed LEGO sets, sometimes you just want to build something more normal. And if there’s a classier LEGO set than this Grand Piano one, we haven’t seen it.

The LEGO Ideas range is pretty well-known for the amount of detail they put into their recreations, and this Grand Piano is no different. You can strike every key like a real piano, and can even have it “play” music when you hook up its internal motor to the LEGO Powered Up app

The LEGO Ideas Grand Piano set is available here.

Do you have a lot of extra time on your hands and a bad case of football fever? The 3,898-piece replica for Old Trafford, the home ground stadium for Manchester United, could be the cure.

While this Old Trafford replica isn’t officially a part of LEGO’s amazing Architecture line, it has the same attention to detail that’d you expect from those sets. It’s even got the players’ tunnel and the United Trinity statue.

You can currently save around $90 off the retail price of this expert LEGO Creator set and pick it up for $359.20 here. Just make sure you’ve got enough table or shelf space put aside for this LEGO set because its base area is about 47cm by 39cm.

This is easily one of the most inventive LEGO sets of the past decade. Hell, make that the past two decades or more. From a purely aesthetic stance, this set is an amazingly faithful replica of the original Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with a Super Mario Bros. cartridge and a retro TV that you can hook the console up to.

What makes this set more than just a display piece is that the TV includes an interactive scrolling display based on World 1-1 from Super Mario Bros. Absolutely ridiculous stuff that is only really outdone by the Super Mario 64 block.

You can start playing with the LEGO Super Mario Nintendo Entertainment System while it’s on sale for $278 here. You can also check out Kotaku Australia’s review of this kit here.

The Mos Eisley Cantina might just be the ultimate Star Wars LEGO set.

This set is a giant recreation of the infamous hive of scum and villainy from the first Star Wars and is overflowing with minifigs, some of which are exclusively found here. There are even figures for Doctor Evazan, Long Snoot and that bat-faced alien you only see for all of one second.

This LEGO set has had its price slashed by over $100 at Amazon, so you’ll only be paying $423 instead of $529.99.

LEGO Creator Botanical sets – save up to $50.99

Is your green thumb more of a touch of death? Well, here are a few plants that you’ll never have to worry about killing, with some trimmed price tags to boot.

Here’s what’s on sale:

Great news for the five Eternals fans out there, Kingo is LEGO and is currently 56% off here.

Speaking of Marvel, you can grab a decent deal on the LEGO Guardians of the Galaxy ship set. Usually $229.99, its price has been dropped down to $179.

As far as sets go, the ship by itself is pretty cool, and the inclusion of minifigs for Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and a Chitauri warrior – which pretty much gives you every major Guardians character, except for Drax and Nebula.

Grab the LEGO Marvel The Guardians’ Ship here.

LEGO Busts – save up to $34.79

If you’re someone who buys LEGO sets purely for the display value, this range is more or less made for you. These busts usually retail for $89.99 each. Here are the LEGO sets you can currently grab on sale: