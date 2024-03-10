Lego’s Tribute To Batman: The Animated Series Is A Stylish City Skyline

Lego has, of course, done plenty of Batman sets in its time. But how do you capture the unique aesthetic of one of the character’s most iconic adaptations—the legendary Batman: The Animated Series—in brick form? It’s not the traditional play set some might have hoped for, but this new build is probably about as good as you can get.

Today Lego lifted the lid on Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City, a 4,210-piece set to commemorate 2024 as Batman’s 85th anniversary. Riffing on the company’s series of buildable art pieces, the set is closer to a buildable 3D painting than it is a traditional Lego set, depicting Gotham’s art-deco-infused skyline and several key locales from the show, like Gotham City Court, Arkham Asylum, Joker’s amusement park, and more—along with easter eggs like tiny little buildable versions of the Batmobile and Batwing, and of course, the night sky is lit up with the legendary Bat Signal, to boot.

It’s a very nice set and one that leans into the aesthetic uniqueness of its source material in a fun way, but… you couldn’t really do Lego Batman: The Animated Series without at least a couple of minifigures, could you? Thankfully, the Gotham City set will include a suitable little gargoyle-flanked rooftoop build to house four included minifigures: Batman, Catwoman, Joker, and Harley Quinn, all inspired by their appearances in the show.

Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City will go live for order on April 1 for Lego Insiders, and will release widely a few days after on April 4 for everyone else—and will set you back $499.99 for the pleasure. Just try not to rob any banks to scrape up those Lego funds, otherwise you might anger the vengeance and night yourself. Click through to see more pictures!

Lego Batman: The Animated Series Gotham City

Image: Lego

This article first appeared on Gizmodo Australia.