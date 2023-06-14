These Are The LEGO Star Wars Diorama Deals You’re Looking For

If you’re someone whose idea of a perfect LEGO set involves a million tiny, single-stud pieces, then boy, do we have a deal for you. Much like Anakin Skywalker’s limbs, the prices of LEGO’s recent Star Wars diorama sets have been cut.

The LEGO Endor Speeder Chase set, which usually retails for $129.99, is currently on sale for $99, while the Emperor’s Throne Room set, which is usually an eye-watering $159.99, is now $129. Branded LEGO sets are usually pretty pricey – especially Star Wars ones – so we’ll gladly take any deal that knocks off around a quarter of its price.

These sets are designed to be displayed either on the living room shelf that you usually reserve for fancy stuff or on your desk at work if you really want your colleagues to know you’re a Star Wars person. In terms of size, the Endor diorama has a base that clocks in at roughly 28cm by 19cm, while the Throne Room set is a tad smaller at 21cm by 17cm – both pretty reasonable without eating up too much space or feeling too small for what you’re paying.

These Star Wars dioramas were released last year and seem to be inspired by LEGO’s Architecture sets, except it trades iconic buildings for classic movie moments. We really like how these dioramas look, and their level of complexity hits that sweet spot of being time-consuming but not complicated or frustrating to put together. It’s a fun format and, hopefully, we’ll see some more in the future.

But we weren’t joking when we said these sets involve a lot of small pieces. Just look at the foilage on the Endor Chase set. It looks great, but the thought of accidentally losing a single, tiny piece is stressing us out. If you do pick up one of these sets and want to build them over a few days, maybe grab some zip-lock bags to stick any loose pieces in – or at the very least, work on a clean desk.

You can grab the LEGO Endor Speeder Chase on sale here, and the Emperor’s Throne Room diorama here.

More LEGO Star Wars deals

Apart from these diorama deals, there are a few other LEGO Star Wars sets on sale as well. These include two of the extremely impressive but obscenely expensive Ultimate Collector sets, which is great news if you value Star Wars LEGO sets over things like paying rent or groceries.

Here’s what you can nab: