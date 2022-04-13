Community Review: Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga feels like a bit of a palette cleanser after Elden Ring. Am I wrong? It felt like a lot of people were playing Lego Star Wars after it launched. Maybe what we all needed was a nice, simple brick-em-up after hunting down those Elden Lords.

This latest incarnation of the long-running Lego Star Wars franchise marks a departure from what is now the familiar Lego game blueprint. Though still a 3D platformer at heart, The Skywalker Saga rebuilds all three mainline Star Wars trilogies around a third-person perspective and a larger focus on action and combat. Though there are still plenty of characters to unlock and secrets to uncover, it sets the game on a faster, more frenetic course that feels like a better fit for Star Wars.

Of the critiques I’ve seen, the lack of a character builder was quickly called out, along with some bemoaning the move away from the model set by Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens. There were also critiques of the game’s writing, which has the unenviable task of condensing nine lore-heavy films into something breezy and palatable.

Among fans and critics, the game has fared quite well, currently pulling an 83 critic score on Metacritic, with an 8.9 user score.

Of the 52 critic reviews, only 4 of them were middling and Lego Star Wars had no negative reviews recorded at the time of writing.

From 154 user ratings, the game drew 137 positive scores, with only 8 mixed and 9 negatives bringing the average down.

That’s about as close to consensus as Metacritic is ever likely to get. It’s safe to say that Lego Star Wars, with all the changes it makes to the established formula, is a winner.

In its 8.5 score review, Press Start Australia said “it was obvious to me that this production is lavished with love and worth every stud of its asking price.” Checkpoint Gaming gave it an 8, saying “With its huge open world with side quests, puzzles and secrets galore, it’s a great adventure game for players of all ages.”

And that’s the main takeaway here, I think. This is a game designed for play with the whole family. It’s the kind of game you can play with your kids and everyone gets something out of the experience.

Parent gamers, I’m keen for your thoughts on this one. Did you pick up Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? If so, how did you find it? Did you like the new angle or do you still prefer the old style? Did the jokes land for you? And did it hold your kids’ attention long enough to justify the purchase? Tell us everything in the comments below because we’d love to know.