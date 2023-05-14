14 Lego Star Wars Sets I Badly Want But Have No Room For

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There are some Lego sets that stand apart from the rest. I refer, of course, to the ever-widening range of Lego Star Wars sets that are now a pillar of the Swedish toy company’s business model. Some of these sets are among the most intricately designed Lego sets ever devised — and many of them have a price tag to match. For people like me, that fall into the trap of being both a lifelong Star Wars enjoyer and ADHD-riddled Lego assembler, the Lego Star Wars range, particularly its Ultimate Collectors Series (UCS) kits, rank among the most desired on my wishlist.

There’s just one small problem. The house I currently live in is a) already stacked with completed Lego kits and b) even if it weren’t, it would still be too small to hold these gigantic, lavishly rendered models.

To whit, I will now indulge in some personal window shopping, rating each Lego Star Wars set on my personal wishlist by exactly how unlikely they are to fit in my home.

Let’s get one of the most popular sets out of the way first. The Ultimate Collector’s Series Millennium Falcon has been one of Lego’s most popular and sought-after sets ever since it was first announced. At over 7500 pieces, it isn’t merely a complex build, it’s a very, very large one. From end to end, this model is 84cm long and 60cm wide. Grab a tape measure and draw that out. How many shelves have you got that are big enough to store a model this size? Me? I got no shelves that big. Not even close. Do I want this model anyway? Do I covet it at the local hobby shop like Wayne and his 1964 Fender Stratocaster? Absolutely, I do.

This is a common problem among the Lego Star Wars UCS sets you’ll see on this list — they’re all gorgeous, but they’re huge. There are a few different Lego Millennium Falcon kits floating around, but this one, weighing in at over $1,200 in Australia, is by far the most detailed. Not only does it faithfully replicate the iconic ship’s exterior, it also replicates its interior as well, with the ship’s galley, cockpit, engineering and smuggling compartments.

Fit in my Home rating: 3/10. I have absolutely nowhere in my current home I could put this kit. I have promised myself that I can buy this kit when I move into a larger place and create somewhere I can put it. This effectively means I will never have it, and my credit card debt remains manageable.

For many collectors, the UCS Imperial Star Destroyer is a perfect Lego Star Wars kit. Not only is it massive, but it beautifully evokes the brutalist design that ILM created in 1977. The size of this model perfectly communicates the enormous scale of a Star Destroyer. Though, at 4,784 pieces, it is a less complex build than the UCS Millennium Falcon, it is nevertheless another massive kit when assembled. At 110cm long and 66cm high, this is a kit that will take up a lot of room on the shelf — and it looks imposing as hell.

Sadly, at the time of writing, this kit has been formally Retired. Lego may bring it back out of the vault one day but, for now, the only way to get one is through resellers and collectors.

There is a rumour going around — currently unconfirmed at the time of writing — that Lego is preparing a UCS Venator Star Destroyer (ie: the Republic-era Star Destroyers from the Prequel Trilogy) for release later this year. Fingers crossed on that one — it’s a kit fans have wanted for a very, very long time.

Fit in my Home rating: 0/10. There is absolutely nowhere I could put a completed kit this big. I want it badly nevertheless.

This is not technically a UCS set, but the build quality is such that it honestly could be. This kit is currently still available, though is classified as Hard To Find, which is usually Lego’s way of indicating a kit has gone end-of-life and production of new kits has ended. It’s a beautiful build, recreating one of Star Wars‘ most recognisable characters in pretty extraordinary detail. The full set weighs in at around 2,300 pieces and stands 31cm high and 19cm wide when fully assembled. A perfect kit for someone a few kits into a new Lego hobby and keen for a more substantial build.

Fit in my Home rating: 7/10: Due to its smaller size, I could probably squeeze this kit into one of the Ikea cube shelves in my office, but I would be crowding out other kits to do it. I have nowhere to put this kit.

Another UCS kit, the Lego Star Wars AT-AT is a 6,700-piece monster that recreates the iconic four-legged attack walkers from The Empire Strikes Back. It is an imposing set when fully completed, and filled with the kind of interior details that make the price tag on kits like this worth the eyewatering expense. Once finished, the model stands 62cm high and 69cm long (nice). Indeed, there is enough space inside for 40 (!!) minifigs, should you wish to fully stock it with a legion of Stormtroopers. It also comes with a Luke Skywalker minifig so you can have him dangle from the belly of the machine, just like in the film. This kit is still in production, but is currently set to Backorder status on the Lego website. Your best chance for finding one in the wild will be your nearest official Lego store, or putting in an order with your preferred local stockist.

Fit in my Home rating: 2/10: There is literally nowhere in my home this would fit.

Another non-UCS kit that is nevertheless extremely detailed, the Imperial Probe Droid is of a piece with the R2 set we talked about earlier. A compact but intricate build that perfectly highlights the brutal, utilitarian look of Imperial droid design, the Imperial Probe Droid comes in at 27cm high and 24cm wide. Regrettably, this set is now officially Retired, meaning Lego will not be producing any more of them. Pending any stockists finding one in a forgotten storeroom box, your best bet for finding one will be on the resale market.

Fit in my Home rating: 7/10: Its small size means that, like the R2 kit, I could probably cram it in somewhere, but it wouldn’t look nice. I don’t really have any anywhere to put this kit.

The newest USC set in the Lego Star Wars range is the X-Wing Starfighter. Lego has produced many X-Wing sets over the years and some have been more popular than others. Many consider the original USC X-Wing Starfighter (set 7191), released in 2000, to be one of the best Lego has ever produced. This newer set, due to launch in June 2023, appears to be a revision of that build. It clocks in at just sky of 2,000 pieces, has a 41cm wingspan, with a 55cm length and a 27cm height. Lego is currently taking preorders and I expect this to be a very popular set.

Fit in my Home rating: 5/10: I’ve never had an X-Wing set before and I want it very badly. Its dimensions mean I can’t cram it into the cube storage, and there’s nowhere on my shelves to put it either. I have no room in my house for this kit.

The next UCS set on the list: the Razor Crest, the instantly iconic Star Wars ship from The Mandalorian. Though the ship itself was destroyed on the show and replaced with a Naboo Starfighter (to my immense personal horror), it nevertheless won the hearts and minds of Star Wars fans around the world. You can now keep its memory alive and on your shelf with this epic 6,100 piece set that recreates the ship’s interior and exterior flourishes. It even comes with Mando and Grogu minifigs, a fact that, by itself, may make it worth the price of admission for collectors. The Razor Crest set is still available but is officially in the Hard to Find category.

Fit in my Home rating: 4/10: The Razor Crest weighs in at 24cm high, 72cm long and 50cm wide. There is literally nowhere in my home where I could fit this kit.

The USC Death Star is a kit on a lot of Lego Star Wars fans’ wishlists. A fun little UCS build that fits a ton of minifigs, this is a set that is these days sought after more for its rarity than it is the quality of its build. Because it’s now a retired set, many fans are on the hunt for Lego Death Star just to have one. Indeed, despite the more than 4,000 pieces required to build this, many Lego Star Wars brickheads have been screaming for an even higher quality UCS build for several years, and I’m sure Lego will get around to it eventually. Nevertheless, the decision to build out the Death Star’s interior is a cool one, giving people an idea of what the inside of this massive spherical space station actually contained.

Fit in my Home rating: 6/10: At 40cm high and 40cm wide, it is JUST too big to fit in the cube storage. This means unless I put it directly on the kitchen counter, there is nowhere in my home for this set to go.

Another retired, but nevertheless beautifully designed, set, Boba Fett’s iconic Slave-1 ship is a heavily sought-after set by fans. Though less detailed than some newer UCS sets, this kit still evokes the classic convertible design of the ship, and reconstructs the curves and contours of its silhouette. There are many, many other iterations of the Slave-1 set among Lego’s back catalogue — they seem to have a version of it for every price point imaginable — but that hasn’t stopped fans calling on Lego to update this 2,000 piece design with an even more detailed build.

Fit in my Home Rating: 5/10. I could probably get this set to fit on top of a bookshelf, but I’d be knocking five other Lego sets onto the floor as I did so. I have no room in my house for Slave-1.

“Begun, the Clone Wars have.” One of only a few UCS sets from the Clone Wars era, the UCS Republic Gunship is one of the more recent collector’s series sets. At just over 3,000 pieces, it’s a beautiful recreation of a ship that exemplifies the might of the Republic before its fall into darkness. Fans of the Clone Wars TV series will be all too familiar with this particular vessell, which pops up again and again throughout the show.

Fit in my Home rating: 4/10: At the time of writing, this model is currently available on backorder through Lego Australia. At 74cm wide, 68cm long, and 33cm high, I can assure you that there I have absolutely no space in my home where this model will fit.

The most detailed TIE Fighter model Lego has ever put together, and one of the most iconic. The TIE Fighter has been one of the most recognisable craft in Star Wars since they first appeared on screen in 1977. The TIE has always cut an oddly fearsome figure, driven mainly by the gutteral howl emitted by its twin ion engines (that’s what TIE stands for). At a relatively small 519 pieces, this is one of the more compact Lego Star Wars models on this list.

Fit in my Home rating: 8/10: It’s just 23cm high, 20cm long and 19cm wide. I think I could fit this model somewhere in my home, but I might have to throw something out to accommodate it, though.

The UCS Super Star Destroyer has been filed under Retired so long that Lego no longer lists it on its own website. That’s how rare this forbidding giant has become in the years since its release. It’s a well-known ship in the Star Wars universe, the shocking “Oh, they CAN get bigger” surprise from Return of the Jedi. At over 3,100 pieces, this monster measures in at 124.5cm long, and around 3.5kg. Do you know how massive a Lego set has to be for it to weigh over THREE KILOS?

Fit in my Home rating: 0/10. There is literally nowhere in my home where this absolute behemoth, this utter monolith, would fit.

The Tantive IV Blockade Runner is the ship that launched millions of imaginations around the world. The first ship to appear on screen in A New Hope, swiftly followed by a pursuing Star Destroyer, the Tantive IV is a perfect example of the series’ ability to nail a striking, memorable ship design. At 62cm long by 19cm wide, and at a whopping 1,700 pieces, it’s one of the bigger Small Ship kits that Lego has in its inventory. Like others on this list, it has sadly been Retired, though it wouldn’t surprise me to see Lego bring this one back someday with an even more detailed design.

Fit in my Home rating: 4/10: I still couldn’t fit it in my home though.

Another iconic Star Wars vessel, though this time one from ground level rather than from above. Luke’s Landspeeder has the look of a beaten up American hot rod, past its prime but still bearing a design that meant it was beloved by its owner. Another small ship, big brick count build, this one comes in at 49cm long, and 30cm wide, comprised of almost 1,900 pieces. It’s a beautiful kit, one I would love to have on my shelf.

Fit in my Home rating: 5/10. I can’t put it on my shelf, of course, because I have no room in my house for it.