The Largest Lego Store In The World Is Opening In Sydney This Year

Sydney is about to become one of a few global cities that boast a flagship Lego store. Not content with joining this exclusive club, the Sydney store is going above and beyond, becoming the biggest of the bloody lot.

As spotted by Concrete Jungle, a new store will be situated in Sydney Arcade, which overlooks Pitt Street Mall, and at 900sqm, it will become the biggest flagship Lego store anywhere in the world.

Lego says it will be implementing Australia’s first Minifigure Factory within the store (we’re FINALLY getting one), which is a station where customers can make little Lego minifigs of themselves or their families. The pick-and-build wall, which already takes up serious space in other Lego stores, will dwarf the lot. They’re even installing an interactive storytelling table that will tell visitors about their favourite sets or help them pick new designs.

As with every official Lego store, the place will be staffed with Official Brick Specialists, trained staff on hand to help customers find their dream sets or piece together designs of their own.

There are Lego stores in other Australian cities — Melbourne has a flagship store of its own in Melbourne Central, and they seem to be popping up in every Australian airport these days — but it seems Sydney will take the crown for the biggest and most complete store of them all. For people like me who use the hobby to destress and centre themselves with meditative building, it’s certainly not hard to find a Lego outlet when you need one. That’s both a wonderful thing and utterly terrifying for the health of my savings account.

At this stage, there’s no official opening date, but Lego says it expects the store to open by the end of 2023, probably in time to capitalise on the Christmas rush.