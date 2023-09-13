Fortnite Announces Another My Hero Academia Crossover With New Skins and Items

Fortnite is getting another My Hero Academia crossover, with new skins for Shoto Todoroki, Eijiro Kirishima, and Mina Ashido making their debut in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside Todoroki’s Ice Wall item, the return of Deku’s Smash, as well as new quests.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite and My Hero Academia have collaborated, with a previous crossover in December 2022 yielding skins for iconic characters, including Izuku Midoriya, All Might, Katsuki Bakugo, and Ochaco Uraraka. Each of U.A’s three heroes-in-training comes with an alternate style and will set you back 1,500 V-Bucks individually.

Todoroki’s Ice Wall item is one of the other new additions to Fortnite as part of the My Hero Academia collaboration, protecting players and their party from damage with a massive pool of health. It will be available until the end of the Season and can be found across regular and rare chests, All Might Supply Drops, and loose on the ground.

Deku’s Smash is also making a comeback in All Might Supply Drops if you’re a fan of one-shotting enemies to get that sweet, sweet Victory Royale, and will be available until v26.20 – hopefully without needing to be disabled temporarily due to ‘issues’ this time.

Image: Epic Games

Fortnite has gone hard on anime collaborations in the last twelve months, with the recent Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan crossovers coming to mind. They’ve also previously featured Dragon Ball Z (and honestly, that OP Kamehameha ability, bring it back) with a whole section of the map dedicated to the iconic anime.

While this iteration of the My Hero Academia crossover won’t go so far as a new Fortnite map location, there are six quests (Deku’s and Todoroki’s) that can be completed to gain XP and level up.

The new My Hero Academia content is available on Fortnite now across all platforms. Plus Ultra, gamers.

Lead Image Credit: Epic Games