Avatar: The Last Airbender Skins Coming To Fortnite Tomorrow

First there’s a solar eclipse (Editor’s note: If you live in the U.S., that is — David), and now there’s an Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover event in Fortnite. Somewhere out there, a grown man is plotting an attack on the Fire Nation while he and his kids get a victory royale and I think that’s beautiful.

Fortnite is always getting new skins as part of Epic’s myriad collaborations with different brands and media properties, but few have been as coveted as the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender skins. The incredibly popular children’s TV series (and less-successful live-action adaptation) has featured in video games before, but its arrival in Fortnite is easily the franchise’s biggest foray in some time. As part of the crossover, Fortnite’s ever-evolving shop will get skins for the characters Zuko, Katara, and Toph, who holds the distinction of being one of my favourite fictional characters ever.

Their arrival in Fortnite will also be kicking off an in-game event called Avatar: Elements. If it is anything like most Fortnite crossover events, it’ll run for about 2-3 weeks and come with a mini-battle pass that players can max out by completing objectives tied to the characters and elements of the show that’ll be added to Fortnite’s overworld. Along the way, players will likely be able to get stickers, emotes, and another skin as part of the battle pass, which in this case is almost sure to be one of Aang, the protagonist of the show.

Yip yip! Get ready, Avatar: The Last Airbender is coming to Fortnite. Katara, Zuko, and Toph land in the Shop tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/PlP1PWs7Bl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 8, 2024

These mini battle passes, much like the larger seasonal ones, often have a free track and a premium one, and I’m willing to bet either Aang or Sokka will be the final reward of the former. If I had to guess based on previous events, the premium track will either have Aang if he isn’t on the free track, or an alternate skin of Aang in the Avatar state with glowing eyes and such if he is.

The event kicks off tomorrow, April 9, so we’ll have to see what is ultimately on offer then, but in the meantime, those aren’t the only Avatar-related things players can do in Fortnite. The latest season of the game also introduced Korra from the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, and waterbending as an equippable Mythic item that allows players to fling water at foes and heal themselves too.

The Korra skin is locked behind a quest on the premium battle pass, but anyone can jump into the game and whip some water at folks to kill time until the Avatar event kicks off bright and early tomorrow. What Avatar skins are you all getting and why is Toph the obvious choice?