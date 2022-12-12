Here’s When My Hero Academia Is Coming To Fortnite

Fortnite‘s Chapter 4 is in full swing after its launch last week, boasting some of the prettiest visuals the game has ever seen, and of course, a whole lot of new skins. One such set of skins that is yet to see the light of day, My Hero Academia, now has its launch date (and it’s very soon).

It’s been rumoured for a little over a week now that we’ll be seeing My Hero Academia in the latest season of Fortnite thanks to a few eagle-eyed fans spotting a pickaxe in the Chapter 4 trailer that looks a lot like All Might.

FORTNITE X MY HERO ACADEMIA?? This Pickaxe we can see in the Chapter 4 trailer has A LOT of similarities to “All Might” from the anime! (Thanks to @PoketOfficial for making me aware of this!) pic.twitter.com/HFhf3MeOhz — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 3, 2022

This was pretty much confirmed not long after as, towards the end of the Chapter 4 Season 1 Launch Trailer, Izuku “Deku” Midoriya is seen doing one of his iconic air-punches through a building (seemingly without any broken bones).

When is My Hero Academia coming to Fortnite?

Announced via the official Fortnite Twitter account, the Fortnite x My Hero Academia crossover will arrive on December 16th, 2022.

Fear not… My Hero Academia arrives 12.16.2022 pic.twitter.com/g1eoENygM9 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 11, 2022

So far, no other characters from the superhero anime have been confirmed as skins available in the game. One tweeter suggested that Deku, Todoroki, Bakugou, and All Might would most likely be the go-to choices.

That being said, in Fortnite’s other anime collaborations with Dragon Ball Z and Naruto, both releases have three male characters and one female character. That could suggest that Ochako could potentially be included in this release.

I’d personally put my bets on Himiko Toga being the female character they decide to add, but if we still stay with the notion that they’re following Naruto‘s Fortnite release, there’s a possibility we could even see the League of Villains make an appearance.

Who knows? Not me. We’ll just have to wait and see what drops in the next few days as the My Hero Academia x Fortnite crossover releases on December 16th, 2022.