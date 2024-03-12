Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins: Myths, Mortals, And Avatars

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is live, and with it comes a shiny new ‘Myths and Mortals’ Battle Pass to get your hands on. If you’ve not yet had a chance to check out the new Fortnite season and skins on offer, this time round the Battle Pass delves heavily into Greek mythology for inspiration. Think iconic Greek gods and goddesses straight from Mount Olympus, ready to drop from the Battle Bus and dominate the map.

The Fortnite Battle Pass for Chapter 5, Season 2 includes eight skins, as well as a range of emotes and other rewards to collect as you progress through. While this includes seven iconic figures from Greek mythology, we’ll also be seeing best girl Korra from Avatar: The Legend of Korra as a mid-season extra secret skin. Korra’s entry into Fortnite coincides with the previously leaked mid-season Fortnite x Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration event, which dataminers expect to drop some time in early April.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass Skins

Here’s a look at the seven Greek pantheon-inspired skins (and mid-season bonus skin) coming to this season’s Fortnite Battle Pass:

Cerberus

Aphrodite

Poseidon

Medusa

Zeus

Artemis

Hades

Korra

There’s of course plenty more where that came from in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Battle Pass, including the Shadow’s Bite glider, Immortal Hearts Carver (pink sword, anyone?), and Serpentine Summoning emote, alongside plenty of other cool Grecian rewards.

Here’s a closer look at each of the Greek god and goddess skins, which each come with their own alternate version upon further battle pass progression. A number of the skins also have a third alternate version which can be earned via Quest Rewards or as a bonus reward.

Cerberus

Cerberus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Cerberus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Blazing Fire Cerberus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Aphrodite

Aphrodite. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Aphrodite. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Poseidon

Poseidon. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Poseidon. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Magmatic Poseidon. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Medusa

Medusa. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Gorgon Warrior Medusa. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Zeus

Zeus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Conqueror Zeus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Zeus. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Artemis

Artemis. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Artemis. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Elysian Artemis. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Hades

Hades. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Immortal Hades. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer) Lethean Hades. Image: Epic Games (via Eurogamer)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2: How To Unlock The Battle Pass

In order to get access to this season’s Fortnite Battle Pass track, you’ll have to shell out 950 V-Bucks, or $17.55 for a Fortnite Crew subscription (which comes with its own exclusive bonuses). You can purchase 1,000 V-Bucks for $11.95 AUD, and will earn more throughout the pass as you progress through. The first Cerberus skin will be available as soon as you unlock the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to come to a close at 4pm AEST, Friday 24 May, so you’ve got just over two months to grind your way through the Battle Pass for all that Olympus goodness before it’s gone.

