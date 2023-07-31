Jujutsu Kaisen Crossover Fortnite Skins Appear To Have Leaked

Anime stans and fiends for a viccy roy (as the professionals call it, trust me), get ready to pony up some V-Bucks; it looks like a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration might be coming to Fortnite imminently. Prominent Fortnite dataminer @BarbieharpFN shared the leak, which shows new skins for Jujutsu Kaisen characters Nobara Kugisaki, Megumi Fushiguro, and Satoru Gojo. The images also seemed to suggest back bling and pickaxes would accompany the skins, too.

Multiple other Fortnite leakers and dataminers have since corroborated the news, although no suggested release date is clear just yet. Given the files for the leak were accessible though, it’s pretty likely that the crossover is coming to the game very soon.

Jujutsu Kaisen wouldn’t be the first anime series to get a Fortnite crossover, with Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Naruto all having previously introduced skins (and in the case of Dragon Ball, a whole new extremely OP attack and map location) to the highly-popular battle royale. Whether a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover might include its own special attacks is anyone’s guess, though.

The anime adaptation of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been taking anime fans by storm, with the second season beginning at the start of July. The fluid animation, in-depth character backstories and darker tone have been lauded, and while it certainly might not fit the vibe to see Gojo absolutely deleting another Fortnite player before flossing, we’d still very much love to see it.

So far, there’s been no official confirmation from the Fortnite team themselves, so we’ll have to sit tight and see if the supposed crossover is actually legit. In the meantime, new content and media crossovers for the battle royale just keep comin’, with the new Futurama crossover just dropped, including skins for Fry, Bender, and Leela.