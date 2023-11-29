Jujutsu Kaisen Crocs Will Finally Let Me Step On The Hottest Anime Boys

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Listen up pals, because Crocs is at it again with its new range of Jujutsu Kaisen footwear and accessories.

This is Crocs’ second anime collection released this month, after dropping these insanely cool Demon Slayer clogs, so it makes sense that it wants to keep building its anime empire through Jujutsu Kaisen.

I’ll be straight up with you guys, I already bought the Nezuko Crocs two weeks ago and while I do love them, owning a second pair of Crocs in such a short period of time is concerning. But you guys can buy them instead and live your best Crocs life.

Here’s what’s available in the Crocs x Jujutsu Kaisen collab.

Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Clog

Image: Crocs

First up is this pair of Jujutsu Kaisen-inspired Classic Clogs. The black base with white and purple accents is subtle enough that they can be worn without any non-weebs realising it’s designed with your favourite anime in mind. The Crocs also come with some cute JJK Jibbitz featuring Gojo Satoru and some of the hand signs Megumi uses for his Ten Shadows technique.

Jujutsu Kaisen Classic Slide

Image: Crocs

When we say Divine Dogs, we don’t mean Megumi’s technique. Let the boys out to breathe with these slides that are as comfy as they are cool. The slides come with a Crocs Logo Jibbitz Charm, but you can always customise the charms to match your style.

Jujutsu Kaisen 5-Pack Jibbitz Charms

Speaking of Jibbitz charms, if you want to add more to your collection or spice up your current Crocs with your favourite anime characters, this five-pack features chibi versions of Sukuna, Gojo, Megumi, Yuji and Kugisaki.

Individual Jujutsu Kaisen Jibbitz Charms

If you don’t want a whole five-pack of Jibbitz, you can buy some single ones as gap-fillers on your already-crowded Crocs. There’s the Jujutsu Kaisen logo, the Jujutsu High crest, and Sukuna’s finger. Unfortunately, it’s not possible to have Sukuna step on me, but I can wear his finger on my foot at least.

Check out the full range of Jujutsu Kaisen Crocs here.

Lead Image Credit: MAPPA/Crocs