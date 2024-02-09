I Went To The Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY Launch Event And It Was A Weeb’s Dream

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

From a life-sized Gojo Satoru standee to a four-metre-high Prison Realm with LED eyeballs, the Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY launch event in Hong Kong was a great opportunity for fans of anime, fashion and tech to come together.

Yeah, that’s right, a life-sized Gojo. You could stand right next to him and take photos. I even held his hard, plastic hand, which was slightly wet because it rained a little bit. You could say we’re in love.

Image: Courtney Borrett/Kotaku Australia

The event was held in Hong Kong, in K11 Musea’s Sunken Plaza — an amphitheatre that was adorned with Jujutsu Kaisen characters while the series’ theme songs played on a loop for the event’s duration. You might think it would get annoying after five hours, but the way I had to resist shouting the lyrics to ‘SPECIALZ’ every time it came on was a testament to how much I love this series.

Of course, while the main attraction of the night was the LED Prison Realm installation, it was hard to ignore the giant display wall for the Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY products. There were rows of phone cases surrounded by chargers, carry straps and earbud case protectors with a variety of sleek and subtle designs. It was like being in a huge CASETiFY store, except outside, and with men in suits handing out champagne. Meanwhile, anime fans like myself gushed at the Apple Pencil grip inspired by one of Sukuna’s Fingers and the clip-on Malevolent Shrine AirPods Max case.

Image: CASETiFY

While the pop-up installation only stuck around for a week — goodbye life-sized Gojo, my sweet prince — you can still get yourself a little something from the collection in-person at the CASETiFY STUDiO in Pitt Street Mall. Or, if you live too far from Sydney, you can shop the collection online here.

Image: CASETiFY

Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t the only anime collab CASETiFY has done either. From Sailor Moon and Dragon Ball Z, classics we watched on Cheeze TV, to the revered Neon Genesis Evangelion, and newer series like Chainsaw Man, the phone accessories brand continues to impress anime fans around the world.

For now, I’ll keep dreaming of a CASETiFY collab with Demon Slayer or Spy x Family.

Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY phone cases

The Cursed Energy Thermal case is interactive and reacts to heat, turning purple when you touch it, or as the temperature increases. The Thermal case is only available for the Pro and Pro Max versions of the iPhone 14 and 15. All of the other phone cases in the collection are available for a variety of Apple, Samsung and Google devices, and can be selected with one of seven different CASETiFY designs, including the mirror, leather, ring stand and impact cases.

Each phone case purchase also comes with a free collectible Jujutsu Kaisen character card as a part of the CASETiFY collab.

Jujutsu Kaisen x CASETiFY accessories

The Prison Realm AirPods case is only available for Apple AirPods Pro and Pro 2, while the Logo and Sorcerer cases are available for select Apple and Samsung earbuds.

Note that the watch bands are currently available for select Apple watch sizes only.

Courtney Borrett travelled to Hong Kong as a guest of CASETiFY.

Image credit: CASETiFY