Pochita Fans Rejoice, CASETiFY’s Chainsaw Man Collab is Live

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve ever wanted a devil on your shoulder, or in your pocket, CASETiFY have you covered with its new Chainsaw Man limited collection collab.

CASETiFY is no stranger to anime, with previous collections featuring classic series such as Evangelion, Sailor Moon and One Piece. While Chainsaw Man is a new addition to the shounen lineup, it’s made its mark. This action-packed, supernatural series is known for its exciting fights and dark themes.

This new Chainsaw Man collaboration features a variety of products, from Phone cases, iPad and MacBook covers and cases, AirPods covers and even a water bottle for that sweet hydration on the go, just to name a few. CASETiFY is already known for its high-quality cases that are able to protect all your electronic devices through multiple falls. Its signature Impact case is made of military-grade material that can withstand a drop from 6.6ft. That’s taller than Denji. While the cases may not last if they go up against the Gun Devil, they’ll certainly prove themselves worthy through daily wear and tear.

CASETiFY has also made sure to include everyone’s favourite Chainsaw Man characters. You can have a phone case adorned with a shirtless Denji, an energetic Power, or the unsuspecting Kobeni. If humans aren’t really your thing, there are a bunch of items with the cute dog face of the Chainsaw Devil (and man’s best friend), Pochita. Hell, if you really like Pochita, you can even store your 2nd Gen AirPods Pros inside his tiny, orange body. You little ripper.

Image: CASETiFY

As for the other products available in the collection, there are phone cases for select models of iPhone, Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy. Not to mention cases for AirPods and Galaxy Buds, Apple Watch bands, iPad cases and sleeves, and wireless chargers. So no matter what kind of tech you’re slinging, there’s definitely something at CASETiFY to help show your love for Chainsaw Man.

So start revving your engine because the CASETiFY x Chainsaw Man collection is live now.