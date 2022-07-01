See Games Differently

In The Name Of The Moon, I Must Have These Sailor Moon Phone Cases

Published 4 mins ago: July 1, 2022 at 11:45 am
Filed to:anime
casetify phone cases sailor moon
Image: Casetify
Correct me if I’m wrong, but it feels like Sailor Moon‘s making a resurgence and in style, no less. Just the other week, we caught wind of Vans’ Sailor Moon collaboration, and now Casetify’s joining them in Nostalgia Lane with a full collection of Pretty Guardian phone cases and goodies.

If you want to know more about the Casetify x Sailor Moon collab, then read on.

What can we expect from the Sailor Moon x Casetify collab?

Sailor Moon x Casetify collab
Image: Casetify

Casetify is well-known for teaming up with many popular franchises, offering limited edition phone cases and accessories for Harry Potter, Star Wars and Pokémon fans alike.

This is the brand’s first-ever Sailor Moon collab, promising an adorable selection of accessories featuring the iconic anime girl squad that you can take with you anywhere. You know, on your way to work or to kick some alien buttocks.

Seeing as this collection is all about “the strong bonds of friendship”, we think you ought to rally up your own Sailor Senshi and pick a case that best represents you.

There’s a phone case featuring each of the original five Sailor Guardians and their signature catchphrases: Sailor Venus, Sailor Jupiter, Sailor Mercury, Sailor Mars and of course, Sailor Moon herself.

In The Name Of The Moon, I Must Have These Sailor Moon Phone Cases
A pastel girl squad dream. Image: Casetify

Don’t worry if you can’t choose between any of the Pretty Guardians, since it looks like there’ll even be a case featuring all six characters together. And a unique one featuring Usagi’s beau, Tuxedo Mask.

By the looks of it, each case is made from recycled materials and is available for those who own an iPhone, Samsung or Google smartphone.

You’ll also be able to pick up a Sailor Moon-themed AirPods case in the shape of Usagi’s black cat, Luna, as well as a water bottle, Nintendo Switch case, Apple Watch band and more.

When and where can I grab mine!?

In The Name Of The Moon, I Must Have These Sailor Moon Phone Cases
Image: Casetify

Good news bunheads, the Casetify x Sailor Moon collection is live now.

Explore the full collection here.

