Playing Fallout 4 With Mods? Get Ready For Everything To Break

Piggybacking off the popularity of the Amazon Prime series, Fallout 4 just received a next-gen update. While this will likely only make the game grow in popularity even more than it already has in the past few weeks, it may have a less-than-stellar impact on those playing the game with mods. It might, in fact, break your game altogether, until the mods you are using are updated as well. Here’s how big of an impact you can expect to see on your Fallout 4 experience.

The next-gen update for Fallout 4 does bring some welcome new features to the nearly decade-old game. That includes widescreen and ultra-wide monitor support, general stability and bug fixes, and a Steam Deck verification. However, the massive update kind of came out of the blue from Bethesda, and has blindsided many mod makers, including the team behind the game-sized Fallout London, who insist their mods will break with the new patch.

This would also negatively impact those who have picked up the game in recent weeks and modded it to make the experience smoother, as affected mods could break the game until the incompatibility is fixed. With a rise in the game’s player base, as well as the numbers of people using mods for the game, mod site Nexus Mods has released an official post about what players can expect.

Image: Bethesda Softworks

Community manager Pickysauras lays out what the team expects the impact to be on Fallout 4, writing:

Firstly, it’s almost certainly going to be incompatible with Fallout 4 Script Extender on launch, which will temporarily prevent the use of any mods that require F4SE to function. We’re hopeful the F4SE team will get a sneak peek at the update a few days early to give them a head start. The script extender may not be updated to support the Epic Games release, depending on how different it is from the Steam/GOG builds.

Furthermore, Pickysaurus predicts that advanced mods may need updating separately, while traditional mods made with the official Fallout 4 Creation Kit will need some minor tweaking. To make it easier for players, Nexus Mods has also created two new tags on the site for Fallout 4. “Works with Next-Gen Update” and “Broken in Next-Gen Update” will let you know what to steer clear of for the time being.

If you are already in the middle of a playthrough that utilizes mods, and you don’t want to take a chance that your game will break with the next-gen update, then there is still a solution: As pointed out in the Nexus Mods post, there are ways to stop Fallout 4 from updating, either temporarily or permanently. You can do this on Steam, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass. For detailed instructions on how to complete this process, check out this helpful guide on the Nexus Mods forum.