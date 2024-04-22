Fallout TV Show Is So Popular It’s Breaking Mod Sites

One of the year’s most popular shows is Amazon Prime’s Fallout, a television series based around the long-running post-apocalyptic sci-fi RPG franchise. The show is fantastic thanks to great action, great characters, and great writing, and as a result of all this greatness, the Fallout titles have seen a resurgence in popularity lately. At the same time, the mod vault Nexus Mods has seen an uptick in downloads of player-made modifications for games like Fallout 4, which has caused a bit of disarray for the online repository.

Over the April 19 weekend, Nexus Mods’ community manager Pickysaurus took to both the site’s Discord and Status Page to post an update about the current state of things. Following the show’s April 10 debut on Amazon Prime, Pickysaurus noted that Nexus Mods has been experiencing an unusually high amount of traffic because of Fallout’s popularity.

“We are experiencing much more traffic than usual due to the popularity of the Fallout TV series,” Pickysaurus wrote. “We have deployed extra resources where possible and we are monitoring the uptime and performance across the network. We have staff on call at all times to deal with any problems. Please do be aware that this extra traffic could cause a degraded experience across the website and our applications.”

Even now, at the time of writing, Nexus Mods is still “continuing to investigate this issue.” This is after the team “added more resource[s] to the website and re-routed some file downloads” in an attempt to keep things moving as smoothly and snappily as possible. In Kotaku’s testing, though, Nexus Mods seems to load most pages just fine.

It’s hard to say what, if any, particular mods have caused the performance hiccups, though. Looking specifically at Fallout 4, data on Nexus Mods shows a massive spike for downloads of mods related to the game this month. And some of the most popular mods have some connection to Amazon Prime’s show, adding things like Lucy’s gun and her Vault-Tec backpack, icons featuring Lucy’s face, playable versions of Lucy and The Ghoul, and more.

Kotaku has reached out to Nexus Mods for comment.

Thankfully, we will be getting more Fallout soon. Maybe not another game, as Bethesda Softworks is going to finish up The Elder Scrolls VI before touching a fifth entry in the post-apocalyptic series, but another season of the show is officially in the works. There’s no release date yet, but hey, I’ll totally take more of the noseless—yet still sexy—gunslinger Cooper “The Ghoul” Howard, please.