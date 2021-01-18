Massive Fallout: New Vegas Mod The Frontier Is Finally Out

A mod years in the making launched just last Friday, and it was a launch so big it took Nexus Mods with it. Fallout: The Frontier is essentially a new game, built onto Fallout: New Vegas.

The Frontier has been kicking around for several years, and it’s easy to see why. It’s a fair bit more ambitious than some new quests and characters; The Frontier is set in Portland, Oregon, and is a new map that’s roughly the same size as New Vegas’s Mojave and nearly as big as Fallout 3.

According to the mod’s Nexus Mods page, The Frontier has three major questlines — aligning with the New California Republic, the Northern Legion, or the Crusaders of Steel — and over 60 side quests, as well as new items and additions to your Courier’s arsenal. There are also “tens of thousands” of new, voiced lines of dialogue. Oh, and you can drive tanks, vertibirds, and cars.

Anecdotally, it seems like there’s been a bit of a resurgence of Fallout: New Vegas in gaming at large. Seriously, the number of people who, independent of each other, told me they re-installed New Vegas over this last holiday break was kind of staggering.

All of that is to say, it makes sense that between the anticipation for The Frontier’s launch and the rekindled love for New Vegas, the mod’s actual launch brought a fair bit of traffic. When it went live last Friday, downloaders hammered the servers of popular mod hosting site Nexus Mods. The next day, the Frontier team thanked everyone who helped “crash Nexus” and all those offering support and thanks in first 24 hours of it being live.

Thankfully, things are back to normal, and the mod is fully downloadable right now on Nexus Mods. There’s also a Steam page in the works, for those who are freaked out a bit by the modding process for Fallout: New Vegas, though a date hasn’t been set yet. There are also helpful guides for potential first-time modders to pick up The Frontier, so don’t be too scared by the process. It still involves a little bit of work, but compared to the olden days of modding, it’s a much smoother process.