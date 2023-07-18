CASETiFY’s Evangelion Phone Cases Are The Next Best Thing After An A.T. Field

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

There’s a moment in End of Evangelion where the leader of SEELE comments that “The fate of destruction is also the joy of rebirth”. Clearly, this man has never smashed his phone screen after accidentally dropping it. If you’re hoping to avoid the “joy” that comes from accidentally busting up your phone, the good news is that CASETiFY has just launched a limited, collector’s edition Evangelion collab.

Following on from CASETiFY’s previous anime collaborations, which include Dragon Ball Z, Sailor Moon and One Piece, this new Evangelion range covers everything you could possibly want, from phone cases to iPad covers, MacBook covers and Apple Watch straps. In terms of compatible phone cases, the Evangelion range will be available for select iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel models.

CASETiFY’s Impact cases, are pretty sturdy and offer protection against drops of up to 9.8 feet, so it should keep your phone safe, whether it’s the first, second or third time you’ve dropped it. You’re on your own when it comes to LCL-related water damage or high-energy beam attacks, though.

Whether you’re a casual fan or a hardcore one, the CASETiFY Evangelion collab has an impressive range of design options to pick from. You’ve got the Eva pilots, the face of the Third/Fourth Angel, along with the logos for NERV and SEELE. There are also a few designs based on the armour of the various Evangelion units or more subtle text-based ones.

The highlight of the collection has to be the Evangelion Unit-01 AirPods Pro/Pro 2 case. Not only do you get a fun replica of the Evangelion’s head, but it includes a second, internal AirPod case that looks like an entry plug. Sure, a small robot head isn’t exactly something you can comfortably stick into your back pocket, but that doesn’t stop it from being cool as hell.

There’s also a charging dock that’s based on the Evangelion mobile ejection stand and a magnetic wireless charger that replicates the mech’s umbilical cable. This is the exact kind of commitment to the bit that I can get around, which seems to be in line with how CASETiFY handles these themed anime collaborations. After all, this is the exact same brand that released a basketball designed to look like the four-star Dragon Ball.

The range isn’t due to launch until July 20, but you can sign up for a waitlist to ensure you don’t miss out. You can check out CASETiFY’s Evangelion range and join the waitlist here.

Image: CASETiFY/Khara

Image: CASETiFY/Khara