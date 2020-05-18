Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent

How To Get Every Reward In Animal Crossing: New Horizons' International Museum Day Event

This is Sailor Moon. This is the character’s official artwork from the official Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer (watch here!). You know what she looks like in the manga and anime. But how does she look when other artists redraw her? Let’s find out!

Under the hashtag #sailormoonredraw, artists have once again been uploading their take:

