Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent

This is Sailor Moon. This is the character’s official artwork from the official Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer (watch here!). You know what she looks like in the manga and anime. But how does she look when other artists redraw her? Let’s find out!
Under the hashtag #sailormoonredraw, artists have once again been uploading their take:
my attempt! ????#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/gz6bwgQQXc
— ᴄsʏᴅᴀʏ (@csyday829) May 18, 2020
I wanted to do it a while ago.#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/8V263Q5qzz
— Kajin-man (@kajinman_art) May 18, 2020
セーラームーン が大好きなので！！！！！
#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/QvMnmkMot4
— かみやまねき????新作メロンさん委託 (@kamiyamaneki) May 18, 2020
This was so fun to do! 8D #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/HUClsLS4rs
— Janis (@peechpenku) May 18, 2020
#sailormoonredraw
セーラームーン pic.twitter.com/bumDseDAVC
— 貞松龍壱(漫画家) (@ryuichizzz) May 18, 2020
i don't know what style is this? Mob Psycho? ????????????#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/jgyjbuGTaG
— AubsNIN???? (@aubsnin) May 18, 2020
セーラームーン描くやつ pic.twitter.com/Rrhh38ihgq
— 玲。 (@rayrei1414) May 17, 2020
I couldn’t resist... ???????? #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/VdsbmqhR4P
— ⚜️ mana mana ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) May 18, 2020
This time I'll join in the fun OvO#sailormoonredraw #gnrtnmart pic.twitter.com/w5e1PV7Q01
— GnrtnmArt (@GnrtnmArt) May 18, 2020
#sailormoonredraw oh no usagi is stucked in a killing game , it's too late noooo pic.twitter.com/lMOoWWOFpX
— ????????大臣 DGRP & reploid ???????????????? (Commission Closed) (@MinsterPhamDuke) May 17, 2020
neato artists doing their version of a Sailor Moon still #sailormoonredraw so I gave it a go! pic.twitter.com/nsFC0YGo3p
— Michael Firman (@michaelfirman) May 17, 2020
セーラームーンすき pic.twitter.com/ilRLOJaYZT
— クエ (@kanari_dekai) May 18, 2020
i can draw sailormoon too no problem, see?#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/h1dSu6Ei4d
— Alto-kun (@altoraiser) May 17, 2020
touched up from last year#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/estvx3WDkC
— Viorie (@vioriie) May 17, 2020
ive wanted to do this for so long ????
mine (left), original (right)#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/7CeQbB2PP2
— ⚓️pen⚓️ (@p_enporo) May 17, 2020
セーラームーンを自分の絵柄で描くやつやってみました。色はそんながっつり塗ってないですが #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/P4LqRrHRD7
— 緋原ヨウ (@hi_yoh0830) May 17, 2020
This seemed like fun #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/pb8Smw0oGm
— blazpu (@blazpu_) May 17, 2020
no outfit Cloud can't rock #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/gEyw64KZ8t
— MSZ-006 Kyou (@ningiou) May 17, 2020
im feeling old ???????? pic.twitter.com/ysS9ge87H4
— KAGO (@kkkkago) May 17, 2020
寝ようとしたら素敵なタグをみつけてしまった、、、
寝る前にセーラームーン 描いてみた
人生で一番たくさん描いた人間はセーラームーン です。
なのに何回描いても難しいや！
うさぎちゃん大好き！
#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/R8mSfTtWpA
— 中川翔子????YouTubeデビュー???? (@shoko55mmts) May 17, 2020
I want to join too! ????????✨#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/DWqTryuM9y
— Porforever (@Porforever) May 17, 2020
I wanted to join everyone redrawing Sailor Moon✨????#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/5QgEi7Nqg7
— Claire (@Clairetonic) May 18, 2020
#sailormoonredraw it’s harder than I thought. ???? pic.twitter.com/xdRUxN7rPe
— Asuka111 (@asuka111) May 17, 2020
うさ #sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/MHko48A5L4
— CHANxCO (@chan_co) May 17, 2020
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink