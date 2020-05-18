Artists Keep Redrawing Sailor Moon And The Result Is Excellent

This is Sailor Moon. This is the character’s official artwork from the official Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie trailer (watch here!). You know what she looks like in the manga and anime. But how does she look when other artists redraw her? Let’s find out!

Under the hashtag #sailormoonredraw, artists have once again been uploading their take:

#sailormoonredraw oh no usagi is stucked in a killing game , it's too late noooo pic.twitter.com/lMOoWWOFpX — ????????大臣 DGRP & reploid ???????????????? (Commission Closed) (@MinsterPhamDuke) May 17, 2020

neato artists doing their version of a Sailor Moon still #sailormoonredraw so I gave it a go! pic.twitter.com/nsFC0YGo3p — Michael Firman (@michaelfirman) May 17, 2020

ive wanted to do this for so long ????

mine (left), original (right)#sailormoonredraw pic.twitter.com/7CeQbB2PP2 — ⚓️pen⚓️ (@p_enporo) May 17, 2020