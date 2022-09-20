Rev It Up Baby, The Chainsaw Man Anime Has A Release Date

One of the most awaited and hyped animes, Chainsaw Man, finally has a concrete release date on Crunchyroll.

The Chainsaw Man anime adaptation is being brought to life through Studio MAPPA, which is responsible for banger after banger including Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan: The Final Season, and a personal favourite of mine, Zombie Land Saga.

We’ve known since 2020 that the Tatsuki Fujimoto manga would be getting an anime adaptation, and it was confirmed a few months ago that Crunchyroll would be at the helm of bringing the darn thing to the rest of the world outside of Japan.

But today, a whole bucketload of information has been dropped on us regarding Chainsaw Man, including the release date, the Japanese cast and some of English dub cast. So, let’s check it all out

What is the release date for the Chainsaw Man anime?

Chainsaw Man will start streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll from October 11th, 2022. The series will be made up of 12 episodes, each of which will release weekly on Crunchyroll from the October 11th release date onwards.

Upon the announcement of the release date, the trailer above was posted showcasing new footage from the series. Boy oh boy, it looks absolutely incredible. A second trailer was also posted today, showing off the dub voice acting which will also be available on Crunchyroll. It is currently unknown as to whether or not the English dub will be released at the same time and frequency as the original Japanese version.

Who is voice acting in the anime?

According to ComingSoon.net, the announced English cast so far is as follows:

Ryan Colt Levy (Komi Can’t Communicate) as Denji

Suzie Yeung (Demon Slayer) as Makima

Reagan Murdock (Dragon Ball Super) as Aki

Sarah Wiedenheft (Dr. Stone) as Power

As well as these, Crunchyroll further revealed more of the Japanese voice actors who will be a part of the series. This is the complete list so far:

Kikunosuke Toya (First role!) as Denji

Shiori Izawa (Made in Abyss) as Pochita

Tomori Kusunoki (Love Live!) as Makima

Shogo Sakata (My Hero Academia: World Heroes Mission) as Aki Hayakawa

Fairouz Ai (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Power

Mariya Ise (Hunter x Hunter) as Himeno

Karin Takahashi (Dr. Stone) as Kobeni Higashiyama

Taku Yashiro (King of Prism) as Hirokazu Arai

Kenjiro Tsuda (This man has been in literally almost every anime) as Kishibe

Are you excited? I sure am. Just as a reminder if you’ve gotten this far and forgotten, the release date for Chainsaw Man is October 11th, 2022, and it’ll be streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll.