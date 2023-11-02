CASETiFY Is Doing Another One Piece Drop So Get Ready For New Gear

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

CASETiFY is no stranger when it comes to anime collaborations, having done mash ups with Chainsaw Man, Evangelion and Dragon Ball Z, among others. And, of course, it already has a One Piece collection — no brand can escape the sheer popularity of Eiichiro Oda’s epic sea-faring work.

But since the original collaboration was released, Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates have gone through a lot, including getting their own live action series. But the biggest change is Luffy getting the awakened form of the Gum-Gum Fruit, and finally unlocking Gear 5.

Of course, now that Luffy has a cool, new form, we need merch to show our love for the silly little guy. CASETiFY has released a small collection of three new phone cases that match the current One Piece line up.

Image: CASETiFY/Eiichiro Oda

The new phone case designs come in a sleek black and gold colour scheme and feature Gear 5 Luffy jumping in front of the full moon, a case covered in Gear 5 imagery and Gear 5 Luffy and Kaidou with a poker card theme (this is the same design as the other poker card cases that feature Zoro/Sanji, Ace/Sabo, and Luffy/Shanks among others).

Image: CASETiFY/Eiichiro Oda

If the Gear 5 cases aren’t really your vibe, the original One Piece collection by CASETiFY is constantly being restocked because demand is so high. The original collection features cases for smart phones, earbuds, laptops and tablets, as well as watch bands, wireless chargers, AirTag holders and a stainless steel water bottle. The designs have a black and red base, which focus on the motifs and characters from One Piece Film: Red.

Image: CASETiFY/Eiichiro Oda

The cases from both collections are available in Impact, Mirror and Bounce designs for select models of iPhone (including the new iPhone 15 range), Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel.

How much are the One Piece CASETiFY cases?

Of course, it depends on the style of case you get and what kind of phone you have, but the cases are retailing between $99.99 and $169.99.

Lead image credit: CASETiFY/Eiichiro Oda