Our Top Anime Picks From The 2023 Winter Season

As autumn bids us Aussies farewell, we’re back with another list of upcoming seasonal anime. The 2023 winter season sees some old anime favourites come back for a second season. We’re also getting an interesting new isekai, a new zombie show, and a series about arranged marriage during the Meiji Restoration era.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

Without a doubt, the biggest anime release of the winter 2023 season. Gojou is back and looks as charming as ever. This season of Jujutsu Kaisen will focus on Gojou’s past. We go all the way back to when he was a second year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High. We’ll get to meet his classmates, though we’re all looking forward to seeing young Geto the most.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will start airing on July 6. Streaming service TBD.

Masamune-Kun’s Revenge Season 2

Season One of Masamune-kun’s Revenge aired back in 2017. It wasn’t the most popular anime from its stable, but the enemies-to-lovers trope is hard to resist, and that’s why it’s back for the winter 2023 anime season.

In Season One, a young Masamune-kun is rejected by the girl he was in love with because of his weight. When he gets to high school, his physique has completely changed as her constant bullying caused him to start working out daily. When he finds out they go to the same high school, he plans to get revenge on her by making her fall in love with him and then rejecting her as harshly as she did to him.

Hopefully, Season Two will see Masamune-kun grow more as he learns that love comes from within.

Masamune-kun’s Revenge Season 2 will start airing on Crunchyroll on July 3.

Horimiya: Piece

Horimiya is one of the most beloved romance anime of all time. The first season aired back in 2021, and we finally got to see Hori and Miyamura fall in love in all their animated glory.

Horimiya: Piece will be a collection of stories from the original manga that were never adapted for anime (until now).

You’ll be able to watch Horimiya: Piece on Crunchyroll on July 1.

Zom 100: Bucket List Of The Dead

After years of working at an exploitative business, Tendou is ready to give up. One morning he wakes up to go to work but finds his landlord eating another human being. The zombie apocalypse is upon us, and Tendou is living his best life.

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead will start airing on July 9. Streaming service TBD.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses

This episodic slice-of-life series is about Kaede and his crush, Ai. They sit next to each other in class, but because Ai always forgets her glasses, she relies on Kaede to help her during class time. As the two spend more time together, we’ll see them fall in love thanks to a pair of spectacles.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses will start airing on Crunchyroll on July 4. Make sure you remember to wear your glasses.

The Devil Is A Part-Timer!! Season 2

This is technically the third season of the 2013 hit comedy series, The Devil is a Part-timer! Back in Season One, Satan found himself stranded on Earth with no choice but to get a job to support himself in a place where his powers don’t work. He gets a job at MgRonald’s to pay rent but finds that human life is harder than it seems when you add in household chores.

In Season Two, (denoted by the addition of a second exclamation mark — The Devil is a Part-timer!!), a toddler comes through a dimensional portal, adding to Satan’s already teetering pile of responsibilities.

You’ll need to wait until July 13 to see what kind of trouble the lord of Hell gets himself into during season three. The Devil is a Part-timer!! Season 2 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

My Happy Marriage

Miyo Saimori didn’t inherit the psychic abilities her family is known for and is forced into an arranged marriage by her father. When she finds out her future husband is a cruel military captain that has scared off all of his previous partners, she accepts her fate.

But when she finally meets her betrothed, Miyo finds out that he’s the exact opposite of what the rumours say. He’s kind, gentle and romantic. Miyo is about to experience true happiness through marriage.

My Happy Marriage will be available on Netflix from July 5.

My Tiny Senpai

Working any job can be stressful, but if you have a senpai to look after you, life gets a little easier. Especially if that senpai is tiny, cute and you’re in love with them.

The anime will follow the daily life of a regular-sized office worker and how he slowly but surely falls in love with his cute and tiny senpai.

You can watch My Tiny Senpai on Crunchyroll starting on July 2.

Reborn As A Vending Machine, Now I Wander The Dungeon

Editor’s note: There’s no way that’s a real title. — David.

Editor’s note: Oh — David.

Of all the strange and wonderful isekai series out there, Reborn as a Vending Machine might have to be the weirdest we’ve ever heard of.

A vending machine fanatic is crushed by a vending machine… and then reborn as a vending machine in another world. Boxxo, the vending machine, can’t talk or move by itself but manages to make its mark on this fantasy world.

Reborn as a Vending Machine will be dispensed by Crunchyroll from July 5.

Dark Gathering

Despite being absolutely terrified of ghosts, Keitarou can see them thanks to his natural affinity for the supernatural. When he starts tutoring the child-genius, Yayoi, he finds out that she also has psychic abilities that she uses to purposely seek out ghosts. Together they go to haunted spots to try and find the ghost that took Yayoi’s mother away, much to Keitarou’s dismay.

If you’re not scared of ghosts, Dark Gathering will be airing from July 10. Streaming service TBD.

Are you planning to watch of the anime dropping during the 2023 winter season? Let us know what your anime-viewing schedule looks like in the comments.