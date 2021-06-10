Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Is Going On Hiatus

Weekly Shonen Jump announced that manga Jujutsu Kaisen will go on hiatus for the time being, starting with the instalment slated to appear in the issue going on sale June 21.

As reported by Comic Natalie, the official reason for the hiatus is the physical health of creator Gege Akutami. Debuting in March 2018, Jujutsu Kaisen tells the story of a student whose life is changed when he joins his high school’s Occult Club and is possessed by a cursed spirit. An anime adaptation wrapped up this spring. (Above is a cover from Viz’s English-language version of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, which can be read on Shueisha’s Manga Plus.)

According to a statement from Jump’s editorial department, even though Akutami wanted to continue working, it was decided that he needed a break to recharge. Weekly Shonen Jump will announce at a later date when Jujutsu Kaisen resumes publication.

In a separate statement, Akutami wrote, “The [hiatus] period should be around a month.” He added that Jump’s editorial department had been asking him to take a break, but he had previously dismissed because he personally didn’t see the appeal of a Jujutsu Kaisen with slow pacing as he wants to draw the conclusion as quickly as he can. Not willing to slow down meant that his vacation days (and requests to use them from the editorial department) continued to pile up.

“Even if I say I’m feeling unwell, this isn’t a serious illness,” he added. “Mentally things are functioning as normal, so don’t worry. I do apologise for keeping everyone waiting. Once I return, I plan to give it my to the new installments.”

As the case with many manga artists and creative types in general, it sounds like Akutami has been working hard and those around him thought it would be best if he rested and took a well-deserved break.