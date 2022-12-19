Jujutsu Kaisen’s First Look At Season 2 Winds Back The Clock

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen’s anime adaptation cemented itself as one of the most fun, strangest shonen anime of the current moment, and had enough promise to make you want to see what came next. With MAPPA’s increasingly packed schedule, it was a matter of when Jujutsu would come back, particularly after Jujutsu Kaisen 0 from earlier this year made even an even bigger splash.

Revealed at Jump Festa this weekend, the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen will be debuting in July 2023. For the first half of the new season, the series will be adapting the “Gojo’s Past” arc, which will take us back to the distant year of 2006 and puts the spotlight on a young Satoru Gojo (Yuichi Nakamura/Kaiji Tang) and Suguru Geto (Takahiro Sakurai/Lex Lang). Kaisen 0 briefly touched on their past relationship as best friends and powerful sorcerers, and this new arc will further show their friendship — before a mission with Ieiri Shoko (Aya Endō/Ryan Bartley) puts the young Jujutsu trio on a collision course with one Toji Zenin.

Following the “Gojo’s Past” arc, the second season will come back to the present day of Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki and adapt the “Shibuya Incident” arc, which was mentioned a handful of times throughout the first season as part of Geto’s big ol’ master plan. After that…well, what follows is still actively playing out in the pages of Gege Akutami’s manga, but it’ll definitely be action-packed and more than a little weird in some spots.

Until then, you can catch up on the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen on Crunchyroll and HBO Max.