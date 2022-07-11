Amazon Prime Day 2022: The Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has arrived, and it has brought some decent Nintendo Switch deals with it. To help you get straight to the best deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

If you’re in the market for a new game, some of the highlight deals include Pokémon Legends Arceus for $47, Ring Fit Adventure for $71, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity for $49 and 28% off the Nintendo Switch Console.

To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. Your first 30-days with them are free and you’re able to get those sweet Prime Day deals, so take advantage of that while you can.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) 13 July, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up.

Some of these discounts are applied to whatever Amazon’s current listed price is and won’t appear until you’re at the checkout, so don’t stress if they aren’t showing up initially.

Save $130 off a Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch Console for $339, which will save you a nice $130.95 from the usual RRP of $469.95

Considering most full-price Switch games retail around the $79 mark, it’s not a bad idea to use this discount to grab a game while you’re there (more on that below).

If previous Prime Days are anything to go by, this Nintendo Switch deal won’t be around for long, so if you’re keen on picking one up for yourself you’ll want to act ASAP.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch Game

During Prime Day 2022, Amazon is offering some decent discounts across a range of Nintendo Switch games. A few of the available titles include:

You can find a few more Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch games here.

