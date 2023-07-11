The Best Switch Deals During Prime Day That You Nintendon’t Want To Miss

Amazon Prime Day 2023 has arrived, and it has brought some decent Nintendo Switch deals with it. To help you get straight to the best deals available, we’ve sorted through everything for you already.

If you’re in the market for a new game, some of the highlight deals include Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes for $39.95, Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $49.95, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for $49.95 and 26 per cent off the Nintendo Switch.

The deals from Amazon Australia will only be available until 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12, so you’ve got until tonight to snap them up. To get any of these deals you’ll need an Amazon Prime membership, so don’t forget to sign up beforehand. Your first 30 days with them are free and you’re able to get those sweet Prime Day deals, so take advantage of that while you can.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals for the Nintendo Switch

Save up to $120 off a Nintendo Switch console

Amazon is currently running a deal where you can pick up the Nintendo Switch for $349, which will save you a nice $120.95 off the usual retail price of $469.95

But, if you’d prefer a Switch with a better display and larger internal storage, the Switch OLED Model is also on sale for $449, which is just shy of $90 off its usual retail price ($539.95). You can check out Kotaku Australia’s review of the Switch OLED here.

Considering most full-price Switch games retail around the $79 mark, it’s not a bad idea to use this discount to grab a game while you’re there (more on that below).

If previous Prime Days are anything to go by, these Nintendo Switch deals won’t be around for long, so if you’re keen on picking one up for yourself you’ll want to act ASAP.

The best Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch games

If you’re a long-time Nintendo fan, then you know how rare a big sale can be. Thankfully, during Prime Day 2023, Amazon is offering some decent discounts across a range of Nintendo Switch games. A few of the available titles include:

