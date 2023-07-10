The Best Gaming Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2023 To Bulk Up Your Shame Pile With

Amazon Prime Day is back again for another round of discounts and bargains. The massive sale event kicked off earlier this morning and there is an overwhelming amount of deals available. To help you cut through the noise and get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through everything for you. From discounted PS5s to cheap Nintendo Switch games and enough gear to build a new gaming PC, we’ve got it covered.
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 and how you can grab the best gaming and tech deals.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
Table of Contents
The best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023
Best Prime Day deals for PlayStation
Console deals
- PlayStation 5 Console – now $699 (down from $799.95)
- PlayStation 5 + Final Fantasy XVI Bundle – now $814 (down from $904.95)
- PlayStation 5 Console+ Two DualSense Controllers Bundle – now $799 (down from $889.95)
- PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle – now $899 (down from $959.95)
PS4 game deals
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $38 (down from $109.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Last of Us: Part 2 – now $25 (down from $54.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $68 (down from $89.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – now $42.50 (down from $54.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $43.99 (down from $94.95)
- The Quarry – now $19 (down from $49)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – now $14 (down from $24.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS4) – now $49 (down from $89)
PS5 game deals
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – now $33.65 (down from $79.95)
- Demon’s Souls – now $55.95 (down from $124.95)
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – now $57.10 (down from $124.95)
- God of War: Ragnarok – now $69 (down from $124.95)
- Gran Turismo 7 – now $79 (down from $124.95)
- Horizon Forbidden West – now $68.43 (down from $124.95)
- The Last Of Us: Part 1 – now $82 (down from $124.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales – now $45.78 (down from $94.95)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: Ultimate Edition – now $70.90 (down from $124.95)
- The Nioh Collection – now $48 (down from $124.95)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – now $55.75 (down from $124.95)
- Returnal – now $48 (down from $57.99)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure – now $44 (down from $109.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection – now $29 (down from $79.95)
- WWE 2K23 (PS5) – now $57 (down from $109)
Accessory deals
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Galactic Purple) – now $99.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (White) – now $64.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Cosmic Red) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Midnight Black) – now $89.95 (down from $109.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Nova Pink) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Starlight Blue) – now $96.95 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Wireless Controller (Gray Camouflage) – now $79 (down from $119.95)
- DualSense Charging Station – now $24.50 (down from $49.95)
- Pulse 3D Wireless Headset – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Midnight Black) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Pulse 3D Headset (Gray Camouflage) – now $109.95 (down from $159.95)
- Logitech G G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel – now $229 (down from $499.95)
Best Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch
Console deals
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $349 (down from $469.95)
- Nintendo Switch OLED Console – now $449 (down from $539.95)
Game deals
- Animal Crossing New Horizons – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – now $39.95 (down from $79.95)
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $59.95 (down from $89.95)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Party Superstars – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League Football – now $53.95 (down from $79.95)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe – now $54.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Mario Odyssey – now $49.95 (down from $79.95)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate – now $54.95 (down from $89.95)
Accessory deals
- 8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth gamepad – now $59 (down from $99.95)
Best Prime Day deals for Xbox
Game deals
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – now $28 (down from $49.95)
- LEGO 2K Drive – now $73.99 (down from $99.95)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – now $49 (down from $109.95)
- The Quarry (XSX) – now $19 (down from $59)
- Red Dead Redemption II – now $24 (down from $49.95)
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – now $62.99 (down from $109.95)
- WWE 2K23 (Xbox One) – now $57 (down from $89)
- WWE 2K23 (XSX) – now $49.95 (down from $109)
Accessory deals
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (White) – now $61.95 (down from $89.95)
- Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller (Black) – now $81.95 (down from $109.95)
Best Prime Day deals for PC
- Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
- Alienware: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
- ASUS: Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices
- ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Corsair: Save on select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 41 per cent off select PC components
- DELL: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
- Elgato: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2
- HyperX: Save on select gaming gear, along with up to 40 per cent off select headsets and microphones
- Lenovo: Save on select monitors and accessories
- LG: Save up to 40 per cent off select monitors
- Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
- MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and monitors
- Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
- Prism+: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming monitors
- Razer: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming gear
- Redragon: Save on select keyboards and mice
- Roccat: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming accessories
- Sabrent: Save up to 55 per cent off select PC memory components
- Samsung: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs
- SanDisk: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions
- SteelSeries: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming gear
- Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units
- TP-Link: Save on select networking devices
- Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions
Best Prime Day deals for smart home devices
- Amazon
- Echo Dot (5th Gen) – now $49 (down from $99)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock – now $59 (down from $119)
- Echo Pop – now $29 (down from $79)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) – now $99 (down from $229)
- Fire TV Cube – now $109 (down from $219)
- LIFX: Get the LIFX Smart LED light bulb for $45, down from $64.99
- Meross: Save on select smart home devices, including bulbs and plugs
- Nanoleaf: Save on select Nanoleaf smart lights, including Panel starter kits
- Philips Hue: Save on select Philips Hue smart lights
What is Amazon Prime Day 2023 and when does it start in Australia?
Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more.
This year, Amazon Prime Day will kick off at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11 in Australia, and will run until 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red-hot local deal.
You’ll also be able to nab deals from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 13. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.
Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Prime Day deals?
While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Day will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.
If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.
But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.
Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $9.99 per month, then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends.
Want more Prime Day deals?
Check out more Prime Day roundups below:
You can follow Kotaku Australia’s coverage of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals here.