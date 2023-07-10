‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Best Gaming Deals For Amazon Prime Day 2023 To Bulk Up Your Shame Pile With

2

Isabella Noyes, Chris Neill

Published 2 hours ago: July 11, 2023 at 8:38 am -
Image: EA Games
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon Prime Day is back again for another round of discounts and bargains. The massive sale event kicked off earlier this morning and there is an overwhelming amount of deals available. To help you cut through the noise and get right to the good stuff, we’ve sorted through everything for you. From discounted PS5s to cheap Nintendo Switch games and enough gear to build a new gaming PC, we’ve got it covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 and how you can grab the best gaming and tech deals.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

The best gaming deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Image: Naughty Dog

Best Prime Day deals for PlayStation

Console deals

PS4 game deals

spiderman gaming deals ps5
Image: Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

PS5 game deals

Accessory deals

Best Prime Day deals for Nintendo Switch

nintendo gaming deal
Image: Nintendo

Console deals

Game deals

Accessory deals

Best Prime Day deals for Xbox

gaming deals prime day xbox
Image: 2K Games

Game deals

Accessory deals

Best Prime Day deals for PC

elgato stream deck and wave 3 microphone sale
Image: Elgato
  • Acer: Save on select monitors and laptops
  • Alienware: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
  • Apple: Save up to 19 per cent off select Apple electronics, including the iPad (2021)
  • ASUS: Save up to 59 per cent off select routers and networking devices
  • ASUS: Save up to 42 per cent off select gaming accessories
  • Corsair: Save on select gaming peripherals, including keyboards, mice and mouse pads. You can also save up to 41 per cent off select PC components
  • DELL: Save up to 28 per cent off select laptops and up to 31 per cent off select monitors
  • Elgato: Save on select streaming equipment, including the Wave:3 microphone and Stream Deck MK.2
  • HyperX: Save on select gaming gear, along with up to 40 per cent off select headsets and microphones
  • Lenovo: Save on select monitors and accessories
  • LG: Save up to 40 per cent off select monitors
  • Logitech: Save on select accessories, including mice, keyboards and racing wheels
  • MSI: Save on select gaming laptops and monitors
  • Netgear: Save on select routers and networking devices
  • Prism+: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming monitors
  • Razer: Save up to 63 per cent off select gaming gear
  • Redragon: Save on select keyboards and mice
  • Roccat: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming accessories
  • Sabrent: Save up to 55 per cent off select PC memory components
  • Samsung: Save on select monitors and storage devices, including portable SSDs and MicroSDs
  • SanDisk: Save up to 59 per cent off select storage solutions
  • SteelSeries: Save up to 48 per cent off select gaming gear
  • Thermaltake: Save on select PC components, including tower cases, cooling fans and power supply units
  • TP-Link: Save on select networking devices
  • Western Digital: Save on select storage solutions

Best Prime Day deals for smart home devices

amazon prime day
Image: Nanoleaf

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023 and when does it start in Australia?

amazon prime day 2023 australia
Image: iStock/Julie Clopper

Amazon Prime Day is an annual shopping event that gives Aussies the chance to shop thousands of juicy deals on tech, gaming, homewares and more.

This year, Amazon Prime Day will kick off at 12am (AEST) Tuesday, July 11 in Australia, and will run until 11:59pm (AEST) Wednesday, July 12. That gives you just 48 hours to snap a red-hot local deal.

You’ll also be able to nab deals from the Amazon Global Store until 5pm (AEST) on July 13. Ultimately, that means Prime members will have a whopping 65 hours to nab a sweet, sweet bargain.

Do you have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Prime Day deals?

Image: Nintendo/Kotaku Australia

While you don’t have to be a Prime member, it’ll certainly help. A good chunk of the deals that’ll be available during Prime Day will be exclusively available to those with memberships, so it’ll help to sign up beforehand if you want to get the most bang for your buck.

If the fear of missing out is hitting you hard right now, don’t fret because those new to Amazon Prime can take part in a 30-day free trial during the big sales event to gain access to all of the day’s exclusive deals. We recommend waiting until the day gets a little closer before joining.

But if you used your free trial last year and want to sign back up, then you’ll need to pay $9.99 per month. Considering that you’ll likely save more than that once the sales begin, we don’t reckon that’s a big loss.

Besides, if you don’t want to keep paying the $9.99 per month, then you can always cancel your membership after Amazon Prime Day 2023 ends.

Want more Prime Day deals?





