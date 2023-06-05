Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Diablo 4 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

After an 11-year wait, Diablo 4 is almost here. Announced during BlizzCon 2019, the game is set 30 years after Diablo 3, and once again takes place in Sanctuary. This time around you’ll be going up against Lilith, the daughter of Diablo 2‘s big bad, Mephisto, whose presence is causing untold chaos across the realm. All while a war between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells rages on.

On your quest to stop Lilith’s reign of terror, you’ll get to pick from five classes, which include the Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Sorcerer and Necromancer.

Blizzard kicked off an open beta for the game back in March, which was apparently the “largest beta in Diablo franchise history“. You can check out Kotaku Australia’s impressions of the Diablo 4 beta here.

Diablo 4 is set to release on June 6, across the current and previous generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, along with PC. If you’re looking to return to the world of Sanctuary, here’s everywhere in Australia where you can pick up a cheap copy of Diablo 4.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Armoured Core VI In Australia

Where can you get Diablo 4 for cheap?

Diablo 4 is set to retail for $109.95, with separate copies for the PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions of the game, while the Xbox Series X/Xbox One versions are a single edition. Currently, Gorilla Gaming and Mighty Ape have the cheapest preorder price for every console version of Diablo 4 at $78.

Up next is Amazon Australia, which has every edition for $83.99 with free shopping.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Diablo 4 in Australia:

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Final Fantasy XVI In Australia

Where can you get the Xbox Series X and Diablo 4 bundle?

Blizzard has teamed with Microsoft for a console bundle that’ll be launching alongside Diablo 4. You’ll get a copy of the game plus an Xbox Series X. Currently, no retailers are offering discounts for it, which isn’t surprising.

Where can you get Diablo 4 for cheap on PC?

When it comes to playing Diablo 4 on PC, you have one preorder option: BattleNet.

BattleNet: $109.95 (Standard) | $139.95 (Deluxe) | $154.95 (Ultimate)

Diablo 4 will launch in Australia on June 6, on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.